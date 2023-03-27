In Pictures

Gallery|Benjamin Netanyahu

Photos: Mass protests erupt in Israel as it faces ‘an abyss’

Sacked defence chief had warned the deep divisions in Israel were threatening to weaken the military.

Mass protests in Israel
Israeli police fire water cannon in Tel Aviv to disperse demonstrators during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to change the country's judicial system. [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
Published On 27 Mar 2023

Tens of thousands of Israelis poured into the streets of cities across the country in a spontaneous outburst of anger after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly fired his defence minister for challenging the Israeli leader’s judicial changes plan.

Protesters in Tel Aviv blocked a main highway and lit large bonfires while police scuffled with protesters who gathered outside Netanyahu’s private home in Jerusalem on Sunday night.

The unrest deepened a months-long crisis over Netanyahu’s plan to modify the judiciary’s powers, which has sparked mass protests, alarmed business leaders and former security chiefs, and drawn concern from the United States and other close allies.

Netanyahu’s dismissal of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant signalled that the prime minister was not willing to listen to his own party members. Gallant had been the first senior member of the ruling Likud party to speak out against the plan, saying the deep divisions were threatening to weaken the military.

As droves of protesters flooded the streets late into the night, Likud ministers seemed more willing to hit the brakes. Culture Minister Micky Zohar, a Netanyahu confidant, said the party would support him if he decided to pause the legislation.

Netanyahu on Monday postponed a public statement in which he had been expected to call a halt to the legislation after a coalition ally urged him not to back down, Channel 12 TV reported.

The head of Israel’s largest trade union group said it would launch a general strike. The decision by the Histadrut – which represents more than 700,000 workers in numerous sectors from banks to transportation to health workers – could paralyse large parts of Israel’s economy.

Arnon Bar-David, the group’s head, said he made the decision to steer Israel away from “an abyss”.

Mass protests in Israel
Tens of thousands of Israelis blocked Tel Aviv's Ayalon highway with a sea of blue-and-white Israeli flags and began lighting large fires. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Mass protests in Israel
Demonstrations took place in Beersheba, Haifa, and Jerusalem where thousands of people gathered outside Netanyahu's private residence. [Oren Ziv/AP Photo]
Mass protests in Israel
An uneasy calm returned to the country's streets after a raucous night of demonstrations. [Oren Ziv/AP Photo]
Mass protests in Israel
The overhaul has sparked one of Israel’s gravest domestic crises, drawing widespread opposition from business leaders, officials, and even the country’s military. [Oren Ziv/AP Photo]
Mass protests in Israel
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets over the past three months to demonstrate against the plan in the largest demonstrations in the country's 75-year history. [Oren Ziv/AP Photo]
Mass protests in Israel
Israeli police disperse demonstrators blocking a highway during the protest. [Oren Ziv/AP Photo]
Mass protests in Israel
The US Department of State dismissed as 'completely false' claims repeated by Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s son, that the US government was financing the protests. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Mass protests in Israel
Netanyahu’s government is pushing for a parliamentary vote this week on a centrepiece of the plan - a law that would give the governing coalition the final say over all judicial appointments. [Oren Ziv/AP Photo]
Mass protests in Israel
Police scuffled with protesters and sprayed the crowd with water cannon. [Oren Ziv/AP Photo]
Mass protests in Israel
Beyond the protests, universities across the country closed 'until further notice' in protest against the government's insistence to push forward with the judicial reform plan. [Oren Ziv/AP Photo]
Mass protests in Israel
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant voiced concerns the divisions in society were hurting morale in the military and emboldening Israel’s enemies. [Oren Ziv/AP Photo]