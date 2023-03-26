In Pictures

Mississippi reels from deadly tornadoes

At least 26 dead in Mississippi after the deadliest tornadoes in more than a decade tear through the southern US state.

Debris covers the ground in Silver City, Mississippi, the United States. [Michael Goldberg/AP Photo]
Published On 26 Mar 2023

Residents in Mississippi started clean-up operations on Sunday after a destructive tornado tore across the state, killing at least 26 people and shredding houses and largely wiping out the small town of Rolling Fork.

US President Joe Biden declared an emergency and ordered federal aid to Mississippi on Sunday morning to support recovery efforts.

With at least 26 people dead in Mississippi, tornadoes that ravaged parts of the Deep South overnight were the deadliest in the state in more than a decade, according to National Weather Service (NWS) records.

By comparison, 31 people died in Mississippi in April 2011 during tornadoes that tore through several states, mostly in the southeastern United States, NWS meteorologist Chris Outler said Saturday. Alabama was hit hardest during that so-called “super outbreak” of hundreds of twisters that killed more than 320 people and caused an estimated $12bn in damage.

Just a month later, another deadly twister ripped through Joplin, Missouri, killing 158 people. Outler called 2011 “the headline year for tornadoes for the last 20 years or so”.

The sheriff’s office in Morgan County, Alabama reported one storm-related death on Saturday, bringing the overall total during overnight storms to at least 26.

People sit in front of a damaged home in Silver City, Mississippi. [Michael Goldberg/AP Photo]
A vehicle destroyed by a tornado that hit Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Tornadoes tore through the state on Friday night, razing buildings and knocking out power as severe weather - with storms producing hail the size of golf balls - moved through several southern states. [Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo]
People wait on the steps of the Rolling Fork United Methodist Church as damage is visible to surrounding properties. [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]
Two semis are seen bunched up in Rolling Fork on Sunday, after they were carried by a tornado two days earlier. [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]
Kimberly Patton looks through the belongings at the spot of a family member's home after a tornado destroyed the property, in Rolling Fork. [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]
A truck rests atop a building damaged by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk. [Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo]
Remnants of homes destroyed by a tornado in Rolling Folk. [Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo]
A view of the damage in Rolling Fork after the tornado ripped through the community. [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]