Police in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, have fired tear gas and clashed with people protesting against the country’s ongoing economic crisis, days after the Lebanese lira hit a record low.

The unrest on Wednesday came amid widespread anger over the harsh economic conditions preceding the deepening meltdown in the country.

Many of those who demonstrated are retired soldiers demanding a living wage and depositors struggling to access their own money after local banks imposed informal capital controls amid the crisis.

Inflation has been skyrocketing since 2019, making essential daily items increasingly unaffordable.