Tear gas, clashes as Lebanese outraged over economic crisis

Protesters try to break through a fence leading to the government headquarters in central Beirut.

Retired members of the Lebanese security forces and other protesters try to remove a gate in order to advance towards the government building during a protest demanding better pay in Beirut. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Published On 22 Mar 2023

Police in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, have fired tear gas and clashed with people protesting against the country’s ongoing economic crisis, days after the Lebanese lira hit a record low.

The unrest on Wednesday came amid widespread anger over the harsh economic conditions preceding the deepening meltdown in the country.

Many of those who demonstrated are retired soldiers demanding a living wage and depositors struggling to access their own money after local banks imposed informal capital controls amid the crisis.

Inflation has been skyrocketing since 2019, making essential daily items increasingly unaffordable.

A protester holds empty tear gas canisters at Riad al-Solh square in Beirut. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
The protest was called for by retired soldiers and depositors who have had limited access to their savings after local banks imposed informal capital controls amid Lebanon's financial crisis. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Some of the protesters try to cross one of the checkpoints leading to a government building. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Tear gas fumes fill the air as protesters attempt to break into the government palace premises in the centre of Beirut. [Joseph Eid/AFP]
A Lebanese officer fires tear gas towards protesters. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Protesters throw tear gas canisters back towards riot police. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
A protester cuts barbed wire to let others cross security barriers and reach the government palace. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Protesters try to remove the barbed wire fence forming the security perimeter outside the government palace headquarters. [Joseph Eid/AFP]