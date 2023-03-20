In Pictures
Photos: Iconic images from the Iraq War
The war, and the occupation that followed, changed the course of history in Iraq and the wider region.
Published On 20 Mar 2023
Twenty years ago on this day, a US-led ground invasion of Iraq began.
Death and destruction quickly became a common sight in the country.
The war caused the deaths of more than 200,000 Iraqi civilians and 4,500 US soldiers and cost trillions of dollars.
Chaos and instability gripped the whole region as a result of the invasion.
Here are some of the most iconic images from the war and the occupation that followed.
