Photos: The millions who protested against the invasion of Iraq

Anti-war protests swept across the world as millions demonstrated against the 2003 invasion of Iraq by US and allies.

Thousands of anti-war protesters march through the rain in downtown Los Angeles, March 15, 2003, joining protesters worldwide to demonstrate against a possible US-led war on Iraq. Crowd numbers appeared to be lower than a similar worldwide protest that occurred on February 15. [Jim Ruymen/Reuters]
A US-led invasion of Iraq began on March 20, 2003, with a force of 150,000 US troops, followed in number by UK troops as well as Australian and Polish soldiers.

Millions of protesters in countries around the world were not convinced that the war was justified, pouring onto the streets of their cities to condemn what they believed was an “unjust, illegitimate” war.

Here are some pictures of the protests against the invasion of Iraq that took place from 2003-2010.

Thousands of anti-war protestors march through the downtown area to protest a possible US-led war against Iraq in Toronto, Canada, on March 15, 2003. [Mike Cassese/Reuters]
Turkish anti-war protesters shout slogans as they march with banners towards the main entrance of Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul on March 15, 2003. Sabiha Gokcen is one of several Turkish airports and bases US aircraft are expected to use in a possible US-led war against Iraq, if the Turkish parliament approves the move. [Mustafa Ozer/Reuters]
A group of anti-war protesters carry a banner in heavy rain to protest the war on Iraq, during rush hour in Philadelphia, US, March 20, 2003. Thousands of anti-war demonstrators across the country took to the streets to protest against the US-led invasion of Iraq. [Tim Shaffer/Reuters]
Egyptian anti-war protesters carry a sign that reads 'Stop Killing' in reference to the US-led war against Iraq during an anti-American protest outside Al Azhar Mosque 28 March 2003 in Cairo - more than 10,000 protesters marched peacefully against the US-led war against Iraq after Friday prayers that day. [Mike Nelson/EPA Photo]
Thousands of anti-war protestors opposed to the US invasion of Iraq begin a march from Pershing Square to the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles, US, March 30, 2003. [Jim Ruymen/Reuters]
Bangladeshi girls chanting anti-war slogans participate in an anti-war protest in Dhaka on April 2, 2003. On their headbands, written in Bengali, is "Peace, Not War". Anti-war protests continued in predominantly Muslim Bangladesh as US-led invasion raised casualty tolls in Iraq. [Rafiqur Rahman/Reuters]
Anti-war demonstrators protest in Hollywood, US, on the first anniversary of the start of the US-led war in Iraq, March 20, 2004. More than a million antiwar protesters poured into the streets of cities around the globe on Saturday's anniversary of the invasion of Iraq to demand the withdrawal of US-led troops. [Jim Ruymen/Reuters]
US citizens march to Navona Square in central Rome on March 18, 2006, in a demonstration marking the third anniversary since the invasion of Iraq. Thousands of anti-war protesters marched through Rome, calling for US and British troops to pull out. [Alessia Pierdomenico/Reuters]
Thousands of protesters take part in an anti-war protest in Trafalgar Square in central London on March 18, 2006. At least 14,000 anti-war protesters marched through London on Saturday, three years after the invasion of Iraq, calling for British and US troops to pull out. [Luke Macgregor/Reuters]
Thousands of anti-war demonstrators protest on the third anniversary of the invasion of Iraq in central Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2006. Anti-war protesters marched through cities across the world three years after the invasion of Iraq, calling for US and British troops to pull out. [Andrea Comas/Reuters]
Polish people hold placards that read "Global anti-war protest" during an anti-war demonstration in Warsaw on March 19, 2006. Some 500 Poles took part in a protest against the involvement of Polish troops in the US-led invasion of Iraq. [Katarina Stoltz/Reuters]
Anti-war protesters march through Washington, DC, on Saturday, March 20, 2010. Thousands of protesters marched through the US capital to protest the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan on the seventh anniversary of the invasion of Iraq. [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]