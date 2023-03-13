In Pictures

Photos: The Oscars 2023 ceremony

This year’s Oscars included a record number of Asian artists nominated for the acting categories.

Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the Oscars. [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Mar 2023

It was a night of historic wins at the 95th annual Academy Awards that took place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The evening made history, with Michelle Yeoh becoming the first Asian performer to win best actress and India winning its first trophy for best song.

Here are some photographs from the ceremony.

Daniel Kwan (left) and Daniel Scheinert toss their awards for best picture for Everything Everywhere All at Once. [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo]
James Hong arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Ke Huy Quan, centre, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Everything Everywhere All At Once poses with Troy Kotsur, left, and Ariana DeBose in the press room. [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo]
A performance of the song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR at the Oscars. [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]
Ke Huy Quan reacts as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Everything Everywhere All at Once. [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]
Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan pops out behind Best Actor Brendan Fraser as he poses with his Oscar flanked by his sons Leland and Holden in the photo room at the 95th Academy Awards. [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Rihanna performs 'Lift me up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Oscars. [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]
Ke Huy Quan, from left, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Jamie Lee Curtis pose with their awards at the Oscars. [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo]
Jamie Lee Curtis poses on the champagne-coloured carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards. [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]
Ariana DeBose takes a selfie with fans on the carpet. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Kartiki Gonsalves, left, and Guneet Monga pose with the award for best documentary short film for The Elephant Whisperer. [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo]