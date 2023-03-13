In Pictures
Photos: The Oscars 2023 ceremony
This year’s Oscars included a record number of Asian artists nominated for the acting categories.
Published On 13 Mar 2023
It was a night of historic wins at the 95th annual Academy Awards that took place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
The evening made history, with Michelle Yeoh becoming the first Asian performer to win best actress and India winning its first trophy for best song.
Here are some photographs from the ceremony.
