Photos: Deadly train collision in Greece kills dozens

The impact caused a fire in a number of the passenger carriages, burning many commuters who were rushed to hospitals.

A crane operator, firefighters and rescuers work at the scene of a collision in Tempe, about 376km north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece. [Vaggelis Kousioras/AP Photo]
Published On 1 Mar 2023

A passenger train carrying hundreds of people collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train in a fiery wreck in northern Greece, killing 32 and injuring at least 85.

Multiple train cars derailed and at least three burst into flames after the collision near the town of Tempe just before midnight on Tuesday.

Rescue workers illuminated the scene with floodlights before dawn on Wednesday as they searched frantically through the twisted, smoking wreckage for survivors who said several passengers were thrown through the windows after the impact.

They said others fought to free themselves after the passenger train buckled, slamming into a field next to the tracks near a gorge about 380km (235 miles) north of Athens where major highway and rail tunnels are located.

“There were many big pieces of steel,” said Vassilis Polyzos, a resident who was one of the first on the scene. “Both trains were completely destroyed.”

He said dazed and disoriented people were escaping the train’s rear cars as he arrived.

“People, naturally, were scared, very scared,” he said. “They were looking around and searching. They didn’t know where they were.”

The trains crashed just before the Vale of Tempe, a gorge that separates the regions of Thessaly and Macedonia.

Rescuers wearing headlamps worked in thick smoke, pulling pieces of mangled metal from the cars to search for trapped people.

Others scoured the field with flashlights and checked underneath the wreckage. Several of the dead are believed to have been found in the restaurant area near the front of the passenger train.

Hospital officials in the nearby city of Larissa said at least 25 of those hurt had serious injuries.

The possible cause of the collision was not immediately clear. Two rail officials were being questioned by police but had not been detained. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
Rail operator Hellenic Train said the northbound passenger train from Athens to Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, had about 350 passengers on board. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
Passengers who received minor injuries or were unharmed were transported by bus to Thessaloniki, 130km (80 miles) to the north. Police took their names as they arrived, in an effort to track anyone who may be missing. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
Rescue crews operate at the site of a crash. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
A medic treats a passenger after two trains collided near the city of Larissa, in Thessaloniki. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
Smoke rises from the wreckage as firefighters and rescuers operate after the collision. [Vaggelis Kousioras/AP Photo]
Firefighters collect bodies after a collision in Tempe near Larissa city. [George Kidonas/InTime News via AP]
A passenger walks on a road after a train collision in Larissa city. [Vaggelis Kousioras/AP Photo]
Hellenic Train, which has added high-speed services in recent years, is operated by Italy's FS Group, which runs rail services in several European countries. [Vaggelis Kousioras/AP Photo]