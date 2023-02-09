In Pictures

North Korea shows off nuclear arsenal at night-time parade

Kim Jong Un and his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, took centre stage at a military parade in Pyongyang that featured North Korea’s latest nuclear missile technology.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and daughter, Kim Ju Ae, attend a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. [KCNA via Reuters]
Published On 9 Feb 2023

North Korea demonstrated its missile production muscle during a night-time military parade that showcased more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever unveiled at one time before and a new launcher that may indicate the development of a new solid-fuel missile system.

The widely anticipated parade was held in Pyongyang on Wednesday night to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army, state news agency KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the parade with his daughter, who is seen as playing a possible future leadership role in the country’s hereditary dictatorship.

The ICBMs paraded through the capital demonstrated North Korea’s “greatest” nuclear strike capability, KCNA said, adding that it also featured tactical nuclear units.

Images from the event featured as many as 11 of North Korea’s largest ICBMs, including the Hwasong-17 which is suspected to have a target range that would allow it to strike nearly anywhere in the world with a nuclear warhead. It was first tested last year.

The Hwasong-17s were followed in the parade by what some analysts said could be a prototype or mockup of a new solid-fuel ICBM in canister launchers.

Most of North Korea’s largest ballistic missiles use liquid fuel, which requires them to be loaded with propellant at their launch site and is a time-consuming process. Developing a solid-fuel ICBM has long been seen as a key goal for the country, as it could make its nuclear missiles harder to spot and destroy during a conflict.

It is unclear how close the suspected new, solid-fuel missile could be to testing.

North Korea has forged ahead with its ballistic missile programme, launching larger and more advanced missiles despite United Nations Security Council resolutions and sanctions.

Missiles are displayed during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.
Hwasong-17 ICBMs are displayed during the military parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. [KCNA via Reuters]
Wednesday night's parade in the capital, Pyongyang, featured the newest hardware in Kim Jong Un's growing nuclear arsenal. [KCNA via Reuters]
Thousands of troops lined up in a brightly illuminated Kim Il Sung Square, which is named after the nation’s founder. [KCNA via Reuters]
Armoured vehicles take part in the military parade in Pyongyang. [KCNA via Reuters]
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets the crowd attending the night-time military parade. [KCNA via Reuters]
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said all of the soldiers and spectators at the square raised 'stormy cheers of hurrah' and chanted the name of their ruler during the parade. [KCNA via Reuters]
Paratroopers show their skills during the military parade. [KCNA via Reuters]
North Korean troops cheer and applaud during the military parade. [KCNA via Reuters]
The huge military parade comes after North Korea pledged to expand and intensify military drills to ensure its readiness for war, following a record-breaking year of weapons tests in 2022. [KCNA via Reuters]
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, pose for a group photo with some of the country's military leaders as they attend the parade. [KCNA via Reuters]