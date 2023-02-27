In Pictures
Besiktas fans throw toys on pitch for children affected by quake
Besiktas fans shower the football pitch with stuffed toys in show of solidarity with children in quake-hit Turkey.
Published On 27 Feb 2023
Fans of Istanbul football club Besiktas threw thousands of stuffed toys onto the pitch on Sunday in a symbol of solidarity with the children who were affected by the devastating February 6 earthquakes in Turkey.
The Turkish Super League game, which ended 0-0, was paused after 4 minutes and 17 seconds to allow fans to throw the gifts onto the pitch. The earthquake first struck Turkey at 4:17am local time on February 6.
“Our fans threw scarves, berets and plush toys on the ground of Vodafone Park to be given as a gift to the children in the earthquake region to cheer them up,” Besiktas said in a club statement.
The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and neighbouring Syria has crossed 50,000.
