Besiktas fans throw toys on pitch for children affected by quake

Besiktas fans shower the football pitch with stuffed toys in show of solidarity with children in quake-hit Turkey.

Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League football match
Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League football match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at the Vodafone stadium in Istanbul. [AP Photo]
Published On 27 Feb 2023

Fans of Istanbul football club Besiktas threw thousands of stuffed toys onto the pitch on Sunday in a symbol of solidarity with the children who were affected by the devastating February 6 earthquakes in Turkey.

The Turkish Super League game, which ended 0-0, was paused after 4 minutes and 17 seconds to allow fans to throw the gifts onto the pitch. The earthquake first struck Turkey at 4:17am local time on February 6.

“Our fans threw scarves, berets and plush toys on the ground of Vodafone Park to be given as a gift to the children in the earthquake region to cheer them up,” Besiktas said in a club statement.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and neighbouring Syria has crossed 50,000.

Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League football match
Teddy bears and toys for earthquake victims are placed on the seats of the Vodafone Park Stadium prior to the match. [Ali Atmaca/Anadolu]
Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League football match
The toys will be donated to children in the earthquake-hit regions. [Ali Atmaca/Anadolu]
Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League football match
'Our fans threw scarves, berets and plush toys on the ground of Vodafone Park to be given as a gift to the children in the earthquake region to cheer them up,' Besiktas said in a statement. [Ali Atmaca/Anadolu]
Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League football match
Fans fill the stands at the Vodafone Park Stadium prior to the match. [Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu]
Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League football match
Players from both clubs volunteered to remove the toys from the pitch. [Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu]
Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League football match
Players gather the toys from the pitch. [Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu]
Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League football match
More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes. [AP Photo]