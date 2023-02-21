In Pictures

Ukrainian army medics fight to save lives near front line

Up to 25 patients a day are brought in to the dingy medical outpost, the majority wounded by shrapnel.

General surgeon Yuri assists a wounded Ukrainian soldier in the operating room of a front-line medical stabilisation point near Vuhledar, Donetsk region. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
In a dingy medical outpost near eastern Ukraine’s front lines, army medic Viktor battles to save lives every day.

Nearly a year into Russia’s invasion, fighting now amounts to attritional duels of artillery and infantry assaults, with neither side making significant gains.

The costs of that deadly grind are clear to Viktor’s team of seven medics and six nurses as they toil away, hemmed in by racks of medical supplies and portable heaters, at this “stabilisation point” in the Donetsk region, where battles are fierce.

“The wounded are brought here, we provide treatment, stabilise them and restore vital functions, and send (them) to the next stage of evacuation – to hospitals,” said Viktor, who declined to give his full name.

Describing the feeling of being unable to save a life, Viktor, a gynaecologist before the war, said: “It’s the worst thing you can imagine.”

The number of patients brought in – up to 25 per day – has risen sharply over the past two weeks, he said, the vast majority wounded by shrapnel.

But bullet wounds are becoming more frequent, a sign that fighting is increasingly at close quarters.

Evacuating soldiers from the front line, via one of the team’s five drivers, usually takes between 20 and 40 minutes, but the wounded sometimes find themselves waiting up to two hours if the fighting does not let up.

That was the case on a recent day in late February, when soldiers Ruslan and Serhiy were brought in for treatment at the heavily sandbagged facility after being fired on by a Russian tank.

Neither had life-threatening injuries, though Ruslan’s right foot was mangled. Viktor’s team, which belongs to the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, believes he bore the brunt of the hit, helping ensure Serhiy walked away with only a broken arm.

Adrenaline helps keep the medical team going and enables them to cope with the almost constant flow of wounded soldiers, including some Russians who are later exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners.

“This is our job,” said Viktor from inside their outpost, which is festooned with Ukrainian flags and drawings and thank-you notes from children across the country.

“We know what we signed up for.”

Yuri, a general surgeon, at the front-line medical stabilisation point. Adrenaline helps keep the medical team going and enables them to cope with the almost constant flow of wounded soldiers. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Viktor inside the operation room. Describing the feeling of being unable to save a life, Viktor, a gynaecologist before the war, said: 'It's the worst thing you can imagine.' [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Medics place a wounded Ukrainian soldier on a table in the operating room. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Medics treat a wounded Ukrainian soldier. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Olha, a health instructor, at the front-line medical stabilisation point. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Bloody stretchers are left outside the front-line medical stabilisation point. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Blood and mud mark the floor next to a pair of boots and the helmet of a wounded Ukrainian soldier who is being treated in the operating room. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Ruslan is an intensive care surgeon at the front-line medical stabilisation point. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Medics place a wounded Ukrainian soldier in an emergency vehicle to transport him to hospital. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]