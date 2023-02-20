In Pictures

Gallery

Turkey winds down earthquake rescue operations

Search and rescue efforts stopped in all Turkish provinces, apart from Hatay and Kahramanmaras.

Aftermath of the earthquakes in Turkey
Demolition teams have moved in to clear some of the mounds of rubble in Kahramanmaras. [Özge Elif Kızıl/Anadolu Agency]
Published On 20 Feb 2023

Turkey on Sunday said rescue efforts following last week’s devastating earthquake had ended in all but two provinces.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6 has killed more than 46,000 people, with the likelihood of finding survivors after two weeks extremely remote.

The head of Turkey’s disaster management agency, Yunus Sezer, on Sunday said search and rescue efforts had been completed in all provinces apart from Hatay and Kahramanmaras, the earthquake’s epicentre.

The efforts were continuing at about 40 buildings in the two provinces on the 14th day, said Sezer, but he expected the number to fall by late Sunday.

Sezer also said Turkey’s death toll had risen to 41,020. The total toll, including Syria, is now more than 46,000.

Some 105,794 buildings checked by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization are either destroyed or so badly damaged as to require demolition, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Of these, 20,662 had collapsed, the statement said. The damaged or destroyed buildings contained more than 384,500 units, mostly residential apartments.

The figures were for Turkey and did not cover collapsed and damaged buildings in neighbouring Syria.

The winding-down of rescue operations came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Turkey to show solidarity with the NATO ally and announce a new aid package worth $100m.

The new aid “will be moving soon,” Blinken told reporters. “Sadly, it’s less about search and rescue but long-term recovery.”

On Twitter, the White Helmets civil defence group said they had met Blinken in southern Turkey to discuss “the response to the earthquake in NW #Syria, the humanitarian situation, ways to support affected civilians, and mechanisms for achieving early recovery”.

Group’s Deputy Director Farouk Habib told Blinken he was grateful for US support after the quake, while the latter offered condolences and commended the rescuers’ “heroic efforts”, the group tweeted.

Aftermath of the earthquakes in Turkey
While rescue operations continued in Hatay and Kahramanmaras, there were no more signs of anyone being dug out alive from the rubble. [Ömer Ürer/Anadolu Agency]
Advertisement
Aftermath of the earthquakes in Turkey
Debris removal efforts are on in Kahramanmaras. Turkey’s disaster management authority said some 6,040 aftershocks hit the 11 provinces that form the disaster zone declared by the government in the days following the initial quake. [Ömer Ürer/Anadolu Agency]
Aftermath of the earthquakes in Turkey
Women standing atop the rubble of their collapsed house as they collect their belongings in the Turkish village of Yaylakonak in Adiyaman district, a Kurdish Alevi community where 108 people died and 170 houses collapsed. [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
Aftermath of the earthquakes in Turkey
Unused coffins lie on the ground in the cemetery of Adiyaman. [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
Aftermath of the earthquakes in Turkey
A rescue worker walks past partially collapsed buildings in the city of Antakya. [Sameer al-Doumy/AFP]
Aftermath of the earthquakes in Turkey
An emergency worker rides a scooter next to balloons attached to the rubble, a memorial to children who died in the earthquake in Hatay. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Advertisement
Aftermath of the earthquakes in Turkey
A picture hangs on the wall in a collapsed house in Hatay. [Martin Divisek/EPA]
Aftermath of the earthquakes in Turkey
Some 105,794 buildings checked by Turkey's Ministry of Environment and Urbanization are either destroyed or badly damaged, requiring demolition, the ministry said on Sunday. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]