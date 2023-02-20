In Pictures

Gallery|Russia-Ukraine war

Joe Biden’s surprise visit to wartime Kyiv

US president meets Ukrainian counterpart in a show of solidarity before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

US President Joe Biden, right, walks beside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. [Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP]
Published On 20 Feb 2023

Joe Biden, the president of the United States, has made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, in a show of solidarity just days before the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mariinskyi Palace, Biden on Monday cited the fears nearly a year ago that Russian forces might swiftly seize the Ukrainian capital.

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said, jamming his finger for emphasis on his stand decorated with the US and Ukrainian flags. “And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you.”

Since the start of the war, the US has provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in security assistance. In Kyiv, Biden announced an additional $500m package, including shells for howitzers, anti-tank missiles, air surveillance radars and other aid – but no new advanced weaponry.

Zelenskyy said he and Biden spoke about “long-range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine even though it wasn’t supplied before”, but he did not detail any new commitments.

The two leaders also visited together Saint Michael’s cathedral. Air-raid sirens howled over the capital as they exited the gold-domed building, but Zelenskyy and Biden continued unperturbed, proceeding to lay a wreath and hold a moment of silence at the Wall of Remembrance honouring Ukrainian soldiers.

Biden and Zelenskyy embrace. [Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP]
The visit comes at a crucial moment in the war as Biden looks to keep allies unified in their support for Ukraine. [Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP]
Biden's motorcade arrived at Mariinskyi Palace just after 8:30am local time (06:30 GMT), where he was greeted at the entrance by Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska. [Hadout: Ukrainian Presidency via Reuters]
Biden said this was his eighth visit to Kyiv, but the first since the war started. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
During his visit, Biden announced an additional $500m in US assistance to Ukraine. [Handout: Ukrainian Presidency via Anadolu]
The leaders address reporters after their talks. [Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP]
Biden signs a guestbook at the Mariinskyi Palace. [Handout: Ukrainian Presidency via Reuters]
The two leaders visit Saint Michael’s cathedral in Kyiv. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
Biden and Zelenskiy visit the Wall of Remembrance to pay tribute to killed Ukrainian soldiers. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]