Photos: Israel bombs Gaza areas it declared safe zones for Palestinians

Strikes come a day after the US vetoed a UN resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

People attend the funeral ceremony for the Palestinians who died in Israeli attacks in Rafah, Gaza. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency]
Published On 9 Dec 2023

Israel’s relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip has hit areas it had told Palestinians to evacuate to in the territory’s south.

The strikes came a day after the United States vetoed a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, despite its wide support.

Gaza residents “are being told to move like human pinballs – ricocheting between ever-smaller slivers of the south, without any of the basics for survival,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council before Friday’s vote.

Two hospitals in central and southern Gaza received 133 bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli bombings over the past 24 hours, health ministry officials in Gaza said on Saturday.

Dozens of people held funeral prayers in the hospital’s courtyard before taking the bodies for burial – a scene that has become routine over the past two months of war.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, which has been the focus of Israel’s military operations over the past week, the Nasser Hospital received the bodies of 62 people, the ministry said.

More than 2,200 Palestinians have been killed since the December 1 collapse of a weeklong truce, about two-thirds of them women and children.

With the war now in its third month, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 17,700.

Relatives of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks mourn as they receive the dead bodies from the morgue of Al Najjar Hospital for a funeral ceremony in Rafah, Gaza. [Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians mourn in front of shrouded bodies of relatives killed following Israeli strikes at Khan Younis's Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip. [Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency]
Residents and civil defence teams conduct a search and rescue operation among demolished buildings after Israeli attacks in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
People search for survivors and dead bodies under the rubble of demolished buildings after Israeli attacks in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
A Palestinian man is saved as residents and civil defence teams conduct a search and rescue operation among demolished buildings after Israeli attacks in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Nasser Hospital to receive medical treatment following Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, Gaza. [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]
A Palestinian boy is saved during a search and rescue operation among demolished buildings by residents in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza. [Ashraf Amra/ Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians look at houses destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Rafah. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
A woman stands amid the rubble at a kindergarten hit by an Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Bodies of Palestinians who died in Israeli attacks are buried in empty fields around the streets as the death toll increases due to the constant Israeli attacks in Jabalia, Gaza. [Fadi Alwhidi/Anadolu Agency]
A group of Palestinians who were arrested by Israeli soldiers in the Shucaiyye District in the east of Gaza receive treatment at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Belah after their release.[Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
Smoke rises in Gaza seen from Sderot as Israeli attacks continue in Sderot, Israel.
Smoke rises in Gaza, seen from Sderot, Israel, as Israeli attacks continue across Gaza. [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]