In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Palestinians displaced to south Gaza’s overcrowded areas living on streets

With shelters significantly beyond capacity, people pitched tents along side of the road leading from Rafah to Muwasi.

Palestinians crowd a street in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 9
Palestinians crowd a street in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where most have been displaced as Israeli forces broaden offensive. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Published On 9 Dec 2023

Desperate Palestinians fleeing Israel’s expanding ground offensive are crowding into an ever-shrinking area of the Gaza Strip as the war enters its third month.

Tens of thousands of people displaced by the fighting have packed into the border city of Rafah, in the far south of the strip, and Muwasi, a nearby patch of barren coastline that Israel has declared a safe zone.

With shelters significantly beyond capacity, many people pitched tents along the side of the road leading from Rafah to Muwasi, living packed into unhealthy shelters without enough food.

The United Nations on Friday warned its aid operation is “in tatters” because no place in the besieged enclave is safe. “We do not have a humanitarian operation in southern Gaza that can be called by that name anymore,” the UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, warned.

The World Food Programme (WFP) says its ability to supply basic necessities to Gaza is on the verge of collapse. “There’s not enough food. People are starving,” WFP Deputy Director Carl Skau wrote on X, formerly Twitter, following a visit to the coastal strip.

As only a fraction of the necessary food is reaching the Gaza Strip, there is a lack of fuel and no one is safe, Skau continued in a WFP statement, adding: “We cannot do our job.”

Israel has designated al-Mawasi on the besieged territory’s Mediterranean coast as a safe zone. But the UN and relief agencies have called that a poorly planned solution.

Israeli forces have killed more than 17,700 people in Gaza – 70 percent of them women and children – in two months and wounded more than 48,780, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which says many others are trapped under rubble.

Israel has said Hamas fighters killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in its October 7 attack and took more than 240 captives. About 130 captives remain in Gaza, mostly soldiers and civilian men, after more than 100 were freed, most during a truce last month.

People who fled Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip to Rafah further south, cook in the street near where they found temporary shelter, on December 9
People who fled Khan Younis to Rafah cook in the street near where they found temporary shelter. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians crowd a street in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 9
Palestinians are arriving in Rafah in large numbers, fleeing continuing battles in their town. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Members of a Palestinian family who fled Gaza City to Khan Yunis and had to recently flee to Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, gather around a small fire, inside a workshop where they found temporary shelter, on December 9
Members of a Palestinian family who fled Gaza City to Khan Younis and had to recently flee to Rafah, gather around a small fire, inside a workshop where they found temporary shelter. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Members of a Palestinian family who fled Gaza City to Khan Yunis and had to recently flee to Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, cook as children sleep, inside a workshop where they found temporary shelter, on December 9
A woman cooks as children sleep inside the workshop where they found temporary shelter in Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
The shelves of a supermarket remain empty apart from cleaning products, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 9
The shelves of a supermarket in Rafah remain empty, apart from some cleaning products. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
A repairman fixes a kerosene pressure stove in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 9
A repairman fixes a kerosene pressure stove as Palestinians resort to the cheapest available alternatives for cooking and heating amid a scarcity of resources. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
People who fled Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip to Rafah further south, cook in the street near where they found temporary shelter, on December 9
A shopkeeper looks at kerosene lamps at a store in Rafah. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
People who fled Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip to Rafah further south, get their supply of clean water on December 9
People receive their supply of clean water in Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
People lift water with a pulley and rope to the roof of a building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 9
People lift water with a pulley and rope to the roof of a building. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
People lift water with a pulley and rope to the roof of a building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 9
People lift water to fill the water tanks of the house where they have taken refuge in Rafah. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A Palestinian woman holds her child after an Israeli strike on her neighborhood in Rafah
A Palestinian woman holds her child after an Israeli attack on her neighbourhood. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]