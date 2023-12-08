In Pictures
Protesters in Arab countries rally in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
Thousands of people marched in several Arab countries in support for Palestinians, against the Israeli aggression.
Protesters took to the streets on Friday in several Arab countries in a show of support for the Palestinians against a continuing Israeli military campaign in the densely populated Gaza Strip.
In Jordan, a huge march was staged in the centre of the capital Amman following Friday prayers.
Some protesters chanted: “People want the liberation of Palestine,” “We die and Palestine lives,” Jordanian newspaper al-Ghad reported online.
Thousands of people meanwhile held an anti-US protest near the US embassy in Amman, according to al-Ghad.
Jordan, which maintains diplomatic links with Israel, has a large Palestinian community.
In Lebanon, dozens of people staged a silent sit-in near the French embassy in Beirut, protesting the killing of civilians in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire.
The protesters put ribbons on their mouths on which was written: “Gaza ceasefire”.
They also displayed in front of them body bags representing dead civilians in Gaza.