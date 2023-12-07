Photos: Death and devastation in Gaza after two months of Israel-Hamas war

Gaza has been ravaged by more than two months of relentless Israeli bombardment that has levelled entire neighbourhoods and delivered death and destruction to the enclave’s 2.3 million residents.

Hospitals, schools and refugee camps have been targeted, with United Nations personnel and facilities also attacked by Israel at unprecedented rates.

More than 17,000 people have been killed in the Israeli assault, according to Palestinian authorities, including more than 7,000 children.

Hundreds of thousands of others have been displaced within the Gaza Strip and more than 46,000 people in Gaza have been injured since then.

Less than 1 percent of wounded people have been evacuated via the Rafah Crossing to Egypt for treatment, Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said on Thursday.

A week-long truce between Israel and Hamas was brokered by Qatar and other mediators to allow the release of captives taken by Hamas during its attack on southern Israel on October 7, which killed more than 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities. In exchange, Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The truce collapsed on December 1 and fighting has resumed since.