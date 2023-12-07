In Pictures

Photos: Death and devastation in Gaza after two months of Israel-Hamas war

Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has levelled entire neighbourhoods and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City
Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli air raid at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, on October 9, 2023. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Published On 7 Dec 2023

Gaza has been ravaged by more than two months of relentless Israeli bombardment that has levelled entire neighbourhoods and delivered death and destruction to the enclave’s 2.3 million residents.

Hospitals, schools and refugee camps have been targeted, with United Nations personnel and facilities also attacked by Israel at unprecedented rates.

More than 17,000 people have been killed in the Israeli assault, according to Palestinian authorities, including more than 7,000 children.

Hundreds of thousands of others have been displaced within the Gaza Strip and more than 46,000 people in Gaza have been injured since then.

Less than 1 percent of wounded people have been evacuated via the Rafah Crossing to Egypt for treatment, Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said on Thursday.

A week-long truce between Israel and Hamas was brokered by Qatar and other mediators to allow the release of captives taken by Hamas during its attack on southern Israel on October 7, which killed more than 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities. In exchange, Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The truce collapsed on December 1 and fighting has resumed since.

Palestinian medic takes a baby pulled out of buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah
A Palestinian medic takes a baby pulled out of buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah, on October 22, 2023. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Wounded Palestinians receive treatment at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip
Wounded Palestinians receive treatment at the al-Shifa Hospital, following Israeli air raids on Gaza City, central Gaza , on October 23, 2023. [Abed Khaled/AP Photo]
Palestinians evacuate two wounded boys out of the destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City
Palestinians evacuate two wounded boys following Israeli air raids on Gaza City, on October 25, 2023. [Abed Khaled/AP Photo]
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed buildings following Israeli air raids on Gaza City, on October 27, 2023. [Abed Khaled/AP Photo]
A man sits on the rubble as others wander among debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip
A man sits on the rubble as others wander among debris of buildings that were hit by Israeli air raids in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza, on November 1, 2023. [Abed Khaled/AP Photo]
Palestinian child wounded in Israeli bombardment is treated in a hospital in Deir al Balah, south of the Gaza Strip
A Palestinian child wounded in the Israeli bombardment is treated in a hospital in Deir el-Balah, southern Gaza, on November 3, 2023. [Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]
Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment in the Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip
Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment in the Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on November 5, 2023. [Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]
Palestinians crowd together as they wait for food distribution in Rafah
Palestinians crowd together as they wait for food distribution in Rafah, southern Gaza, on November 8, 2023. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip
Palestinians flee to southern Gaza on Salah al-Din Street in Bureij on November 11, 2023. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinian children wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are treated at al Aqsa Hospital on Deir al Balah
Palestinian children wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are treated at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir el-Balah on November 21, 2023. [Marwan Saleh/AP Photo]
Palestinians pray over bodies of people killed in the Israeli bombardment who were brought from the Shifa hospital before burying them in a mass grave in the town of Khan Younis
Palestinians pray over bodies of people killed in the Israeli bombardment who were brought from the al-Shifa Hospital before burying them in a mass grave in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on November 22, 2023. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Palestinians ride bicycles by destroyed buildings in Gaza City
Palestinians ride bicycles by destroyed buildings in Gaza City on November 29, 2023, the sixth day of a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel. [Mohammed Hajjar/AP Photo]
Palestinians evacuate a wounded woman following Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis refugee camp
Palestinians evacuate a wounded woman following Israeli air raids in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza, on December 7, 2023. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]