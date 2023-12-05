In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Searching for survivors after Israeli attack on central Gaza building

The sky above Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip is grey with gunpowder with the aftermath of relentless Israeli attacks.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah
Wounded Palestinians are rushed to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah after a three-storey building with 150 people inside was hit [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
By Abdelhakim Abu Riash
Published On 5 Dec 2023

Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip – Israeli forces continue to pound the Gaza Strip on the 60th day of its war on the besieged coastal enclave.

The sky in the town of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza is grey with the aftermath of relentless Israeli ground attacks and aerial bombardment.

A fire breaks out in the middle of the street, littered with rubble. But that does not deter dozens of people from gathering at the site of a bombed building.

The crowd of men are attempting to rescue the survivors and retrieve the bodies of those killed in the three-storey Abu Musbih building bombed by Israel.

“We need stretchers,” shouts a man. “Someone, find us stretchers.”

Near him lies the lifeless body of a man, almost entirely covered by debris. He is pulled out by three men and taken on blankets being used as stretchers.

The attack on Tuesday afternoon struck the building when about 150 people were inside, most of them displaced families from other parts of Gaza.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, 45 people have been killed and at least 50 others wounded. Some of the dead remain buried under the rubble.

The injured were transported in civilian cars, tuk-tuks and ambulances to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Meanwhile, a representative of the World Health Organization in the Palestinian Territories said the situation in Gaza is “getting worse every hour” as Israel intensifies its bombing of the enclave’s southern areas.

“I want to make clear that we are facing a growing humanitarian catastrophe,” Rik Peeperkorn said.

More than 16,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces since October 7 and about 42,000 others wounded.

Israeli strike on Deir al-Balah
Neighbours walk away in a daze after the Abu Musbih building was targeted by an Israeli air attack on Tuesday afternoon. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Israeli strike on Deir al-Balah
Blankets were used in place of stretchers to carry the dead and wounded from under the rubble in Deir al-Balah. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Israeli strike on Deir al-Balah
Neighbours and rescue teams look for survivors after the Israeli attack. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Israeli strike on Deir al-Balah
A majority of people inside the building were the Palestinian families displaced from other parts of Gaza Strip. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Israeli strike on Deir al-Balah
According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 45 people were killed in the attack and 30 others wounded. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Israeli strike on Deir al-Balah
The body of a dead Palestinian, wrapped in white shroud, is taken out of the destroyed building located at the entrance of Deir al-Balah. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah
Children, their clothes, hair and faces streaked with grey from the dust and rubble, are taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in an ambulance. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah
Over the course of two months, 16,248 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah
Women and children make up at least 70 percent of the tens of thousands of Palestinians wounded in the Israeli attacks over the past 60 days. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]