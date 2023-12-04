In Pictures

Deadly eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Marapi volcano

Eleven hikers found dead and 12 others are missing after eruption of Mount Marapi volcano in Indonesia.

Mount Marapi volcano spews volcanic ash as seen from Nagari Batu Palano in Agam, West Sumatra province
Mount Marapi volcano spews ash as seen from Nagari Batu Palano in Agam, West Sumatra province. [Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra via Reuters]
Published On 4 Dec 2023

Indonesian rescuers are searching for 12 people apparently still missing after a furious eruption of the Mount Marapi volcano killed at least 11 climbers.

Marapi spewed thick columns of ash as high as 3,000 metres (9,840 feet) in Sunday’s eruption, and hot ash clouds spread over several kilometres. Nearby villages and towns were blanketed by tonnes of volcanic debris.

West Sumatra’s Search and Rescue Agency head Abdul Malik said rescuers found 11 bodies of climbers as they searched for those still missing and rescued three others on Monday morning.

Marapi has stayed at the third highest of four alert levels since 2011, a level indicating above-normal volcanic activity and prohibiting climbers or villagers within 3km (1.8 miles) of the peak, said Hendra Gunawan, the head of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation.

About 75 climbers had started their way up the nearly 2,900-metre (9,480-foot) mountain on Saturday and became stranded. Eight of those rescued on Sunday were rushed to hospitals with burns and one also had a broken limb, said Hari Agustian, an official at the local Search and Rescue Agency in Padang, the West Sumatra provincial capital.

All of the climbers had registered at two command posts or online through West Sumatra’s conservation agency before they climbed, Agustian said. It was possible others took illegal roads or local residents were active in the area, but it could not be confirmed, he said.

Motorists ride past by as Mount Marapi spews
The thick columns of ash rose as high as 3,000 metres (9,840 feet) into the sky. [Ardhy Fernando/AP Photo]
an emergency vehicle driving past as volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Marapi on Sumatra island covers the village of Nagari Lasi in Agam Regency
An emergency vehicle drives past as volcanic ash covers the village of Nagari Lasi in Agam Regency. [Handout/Indonesia's National Disaster Agency via AFP]
Rescuers prepare for a search and rescue operation after Mount Marapi erupted
Rescue teams prepare for the search and rescue operations after the eruption of Mount Marapi. [Adi Prima/AFP]
Mount Marapi volcano spews volcanic ash
The volcano has been active since a January eruption that caused no casualties. [Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra via Reuters]
officials looking on as volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Marapi on Sumatra island covers the village of Nagari Lasi
Falling ash blanketed several villages and blocked sunlight, with authorities distributing masks and urging residents to wear eyeglasses to protect them from volcanic ash. [Handout/Indonesia's National Disaster Agency via AFP]
Mount Marapi volcano spews volcanic ash
Marapi is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin. [Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra via Reuters]
Mount Marapi volcano spews volcanic ash
About 1,400 people live on Marapi’s slopes in Rubai and Gobah Cumantiang, the nearest villages 5-6km (3.1-3.7 miles) from the peak. [Ardhy Fernando/AP Photo]