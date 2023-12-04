In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

No end to suffering of Gaza children as Israeli attacks rage on

Thousands of children and minors killed and missing under the rubble amid relentless Israeli bombardment.

An injured Palestinian child is taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for a treatment as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
An injured Palestinian child is taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]
Published On 4 Dec 2023

More than 6,600 Palestinian children have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since October 7, the government’s media office says.

Thousands more are missing under the rubble amid relentless bombardment, it added.

On Friday, Catherine Russell, executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund, warned that Gaza is once again “the most dangerous place in the world to be a child”, following the resumption of the war.

Russell said hundreds of children will die each day if violence returns to the scale and intensity seen before the seven-day pause in fighting that ended on Friday.

“It does not have to be this way. For seven days, there was a glimmer of hope for children amidst this horrific nightmare,” Russell said in a statement.

About half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million is below the age of 18. Many Palestinian minors in Gaza have been traumatised by war, with some having experienced five Israeli assaults since 2008.

The study conducted by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics before the war began on October 7 found that 13 percent of children and minors aged five to 17 suffer from anxiety.

The bureau estimated that about 52,450 children and minors are expected to suffer from stress in 2023, while 13,000 could suffer from signs of depression.

But the numbers are expected to rise exponentially because of the October 7 war, the statistics bureau said.

The Defence for Children International-Palestine, an NGO, said in early November that Israeli forces killed twice as many Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip in October as the total number of Palestinian children killed in the occupied West Bank and Gaza combined since 1967.

More than 15,500 people have been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory in more than eight weeks of combat and heavy bombardment, the Ministry of Health says.

A mother cries for her daughter who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip al in Deir al Balah on Saturday.
A mother cries for her daughter, who was killed in the Israeli bombardment in Deir el-Balah on Saturday. [Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]
A rescuer covers the body of a children killed in an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
A rescuer covers the body of a child killed in an Israeli raid in Rafah, southern Gaza. [Daid Khatib/AFP]
Palestinian children are taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
Palestinian children are taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital as Israeli attacks continue in Deir el-Balah. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]
A Palestinian man carries a child injured during Israeli bombardment in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip, on December 2, 2023.
A Palestinian man carries a child injured in Israeli bombardment in Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
2-year-old Palestinian baby Larin Hussein, injured due to Israeli attack, is brought to the Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza.
Two-year-old Palestinian Larin Hussein, injured in an Israeli attack, is brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah. She had previously lost her parents in an Israeli air raid. [Doaa Albaz/Anadolu]
Injured people, including children, are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for treatment after an Israeli attack following the humanitarian pause between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
Palestinian children, injured in an Israeli attack, wait to get treatment at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, Gaza, on Saturday. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Children rest on blankets as displaced Palestinians fleeing central and southern Gaza set up tents in the new Tall el-Sultan camp west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Children rest on blankets as displaced Palestinians fleeing central and southern Gaza set up tents in the new Tel al-Sultan camp west of Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Displaced Palestinian children look out from a makeshift shelter in the courtyard of a government-run school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Displaced Palestinian children look out from a makeshift shelter in the courtyard of a government-run school in Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians displaced due to Israeli attacks take refuge in Nasser Hospital as the attacks continue in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Displaced Palestinians take refuge in Nasser Medical Complex as attacks continue in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. [Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images]
A Palestinian child stands amongst the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli attacks in Nuseirat refugee camp located five kilometers north east of Deir al Balah, Gaza.
A Palestinian child stands among the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli attacks in Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]