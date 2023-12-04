The number of displaced people arriving at Nasser Medical Complex continues to increase, with new shelters being set up in the facility’s car park and many people sleeping on the ground in the open.

The hospital located in Khan Younis, where teams from Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) provide surgical care to patients with trauma and burn injuries, has also seen a constant influx of new patients, pushing its capacity to breaking point.

“The hospital has been receiving multiple severely injured patients nearly every hour,” said Chris Hook, MSF medical coordinator in Khan Younis. “With the situation as it is in the hospital – there is no available space any more – it really is a terrible situation. Everyone is genuinely worried about what will come next.”

Israel’s military said its fighter jets and helicopters struck targets in Gaza including “tunnel shafts, command centers and weapons storage facilities”. It acknowledged “extensive aerial attacks in the Khan Younis area”.

“In a military campaign that has lasted weeks, with only a brief respite, the speed and scale of the bombing continue to plumb the depths of brutality,” said MSF’s Hook. “Almost two million people are left without options. The only solution is an immediate and sustained ceasefire and the unrestricted supply of aid to the entirety of the Gaza Strip.”