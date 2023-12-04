In Pictures

Cyclone Michaung nears southern Indian states, water enters Chennai airport

At least four dead and runway of one of India’s busiest airports submerged as storm approaches Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states.

People move in a boat past partially submerged vehicles in a residential area following heavy rains ahead of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai, India, December 4
People move in a boat past partially submerged vehicles in a residential area following heavy rains in Chennai, India. [Stringer/Reuters]
At least four people have died, factories have closed and the runway of one of India’s busiest airports lies submerged due to torrential rain, as two southern Indian states brace for the impact of a severe cyclone.

Cyclone Michaung was expected to make landfall on the coast of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh around noon (06:30 GMT) on Tuesday, the country’s weather office said.

Four people died in rain-related incidents in neighbouring Tamil Nadu state, including two killed when a building wall collapsed, the state’s disaster management minister and a top official in his department said.

In Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai, the state’s largest city and a major electronics and manufacturing hub, cars were swept away as floodwater flowed through the streets, while the city’s airport, one of the busiest in India, shut operations until Tuesday morning.

Media showed pictures of grounded planes with their wheels submerged as the rain pelted down.

Taiwan’s Foxconn and Pegatron halted Apple iPhone production at their facilities near Chennai due to heavy rains, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency.

Several areas of the city were submerged in knee-deep water and there have been power outages since Monday morning, a Reuters witness said, evoking memories of December 2015, when around 290 people died after catastrophic floods.

Authorities in both states were on high alert, evacuating thousands of people living in coastal areas, officials in both states said, with warnings issued to fishermen not to venture out to sea.

Schools, colleges, offices and banks were closed on Monday and Tuesday in at least four districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, because of weather conditions, a government notice said.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh were likely to get more than 200mm (8 inches) of rain over the next 24 hours, India’s weather office said. Authorities in the state evacuated nearly 7,000 people in eight coastal districts and were preparing to evacuate a total of 28,000, depending on the cyclone’s path and severity, a senior official in the state’s disaster management department said.

At least 800 people have been evacuated so far from Bapatla, the coastal town in Andhra Pradesh where the cyclone is expected to make landfall on Tuesday, said P Ranjit Basha, district collector of Bapatla.

People walk outside the Tambaram Government Hospital flooded following heavy rains along the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai
People walk outside Chennai's Tambaram Government Hospital, flooded following heavy rains along the Bay of Bengal coast. [AP Photo]
A worker sits inside a shop along a flooded street after heavy rains in Chennai on December 4
A worker sits inside a shop along a flooded street in Chennai. [R Satish Babu/AFP]
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel prepare for a rescue operation to help trapped civilians following heavy rainfall in Chennai on December 4
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel prepare for a rescue operation to help trapped civilians following heavy rainfall in Chennai. [R Satish Babu/AFP]
The Tambaram Government Hospital is flooded following heavy rains along the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai, India, Monday, Dec.4
Cyclone Michaung was expected to make landfall on the coast of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh around noon (06:30 GMT) on Tuesday. [AP Photo]
The Tambaram Government Hospital is flooded following heavy rains along the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai, India, Monday, Dec.4
Several areas of Chennai were submerged in knee-deep water and there have been power outages since Monday morning. [AP Photo]
The Tambaram Government Hospital is flooded following heavy rains along the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai, India, Monday, Dec.4
Authorities evacuated thousands of people living in coastal areas. [AP Photo]
Civic workers at a flooded street following heavy rains along the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai, India, Monday, Dec.4
Civic workers on a flooded street following heavy rains along the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai. [AP Photo]
epaselect epa11010534 A man along with his daughter wades with his stalled vehicle on a flooded road during heavy rains as Cyclone Michaug is expected to make landfall on the eastern Indian coast, in Chennai, India, 04 December
A man and his daughter wade with a stalled vehicle on a flooded road during heavy rains in Chennai. [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]
People wade through a flooded street following heavy rains along the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai, India, Monday, Dec.4
People wade through a flooded street following heavy rains in southern India. [AP Photo]
A woman wades through a flooded road during heavy rains as Cyclone Michaug is expected to make landfall on the eastern Indian coast, in Chennai, India, 04 December
A woman wades through a flooded road in Chennai. [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]