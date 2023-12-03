In Pictures

Israel-Palestine conflict

From north to south, nowhere safe in Gaza as 700 killed in 24 hours

One of the highest daily death tolls since the war began as Israeli army targets the Jabalia refugee camp for a second day.

A wounded man walks away after the Israeli airstrikes hit a residential building and caused casualties in Tal al-Zaatar area
A wounded man walks away after Israeli air strikes hit a residential building and caused casualties in Tall az-Zaatar, northern Gaza, on Sunday. [Fadi Alwhidi/Anadolu]
Published On 3 Dec 2023

Israel’s war on Gaza is escalating, leaving death and devastation across the besieged strip.

At least 700 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours – one of the highest daily death tolls since the war began on October 7.

From the north to the south, Palestinians in Gaza say nowhere is safe.

The Israeli military targeted the Jabalia refugee camp for a second day. Several homes were destroyed, killing dozens of people. More are buried under the rubble.

Israel has also called on residents from certain neighbourhoods in Khan Younis in southern Gaza to evacuate. Roads leading to other parts of the city or further south have been destroyed or heavily damaged.

More than 15,500 people have been confirmed killed in Gaza since the start of the conflict, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

A Palestinian Civil Defence spokesperson told Al Jazeera that conditions across Gaza are “beyond dire”, warning that rescuers lack the resources to reach all victims of Israeli bombardment.

“There are dozens of civilians being killed in every single air strike. Hundreds are also being wounded,” said Mahmoud Basal.

Smoke rises after the Israeli airstrikes hit a residential building and caused casualties in Tal al-Zaatar area, northern Gaza on December 03
Smoke and dust rise after the Israeli air strikes hit a residential building and caused casualties in Tall az-Zaatar, northern Gaza, on Sunday. [Fadi Alwhidi/Anadolu]
Smoke and dust rise after the Israeli airstrikes hit a residential building and caused casualties in Tal al-Zaatar area
Tall az-Zaatar area engulfed in dust and smoke after an Israeli strike. [Fadi Alwhidi/Anadolu]
RAFAH, GAZA - DECEMBER 03: Residents conduct a search and rescue operation among the destroyed buildings after Israeli attacks hit the apartment belonging to the Azuum family in Rafah
Residents conduct a search and rescue operation among the destroyed buildings after Israeli attacks hit the apartment belonging to the Azuum family in Rafah. It is reported that 12 civilians, including children and women, were killed. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
A Palestinian man searches for survivors beneath the rubble of a building following Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 3
A Palestinian man searches for survivors beneath the rubble of a building following Israeli bombing in Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
An injured man is carried away after a house was hit by Israeli bombing in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 3
An injured man is carried away after a house was hit by Israeli bombing in Khan Younis. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A lifeless body is pulled out among the rubble of the destroyed building after Israeli attacks hit the apartment belonging to the Azuum family in Rafah, Gaza on December 03, 2023. It is reported that, 12 civilians, including children and women
A lifeless body is pulled out among the rubble of the destroyed building after Israeli attacks. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
A man comforts an injured child after a house was hit by Israeli bombing in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 3
A man comforts an injured child after a house was hit by Israeli bombing in Khan Younis. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A Palestinian carries a wounded person inside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 03 December 2023
A Palestinian carries a wounded person inside the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
Medics provide care to wounded people lying on the floor at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis
Medics provide care to wounded people lying on the floor at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
Relatives of Palestinians, died in the Israeli airstrikes, mourn as they take the body from the morgue of En Neccar Hospital for the funeral ceremony in Rafah, Gaza on December 03
Relatives of Palestinians who died in the Israeli air strikes mourn their loved ones at the morgue of al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]