Photos: Israel’s war on Gaza’s children

The UN has dubbed Gaza ‘a graveyard’ for children as more than 8,000 children killed and thousands displaced by Israeli war.

Palestinian woman Inas Abu Maamar embraces the body of her five-year-old niece Saly, who was killed in an Israeli attack, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis on October 17, 2023. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Published On 28 Dec 2023

More than 8,663 Palestinian children have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since October 7, according to the government media office, which added that thousands more are missing under the rubble amid relentless bombardment.

An overwhelming number of more than 21,000 people killed in the nearly three months of Israeli bombardment, which is the most destructive in recent history, have been civilians. Israel has repeatedly targeted schools and even neo-natal care centres were have not been spared, resulting in the killing of newborn babies.

According to Save the Children data in early November, a child was being killed every 10 minutes. The UN has called the besieged Palestinian enclave “a graveyard” for children due to the high casualty figures.

“Our gravest fears about the reported numbers of children killed becoming dozens, then hundreds, and ultimately thousands were realised in just a fortnight,” James Elder, a spokesperson for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), said on October 31.

“Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of children. It’s a living hell for everyone else.”

The Defence for Children International-Palestine, an NGO, said early last month that Israeli forces killed twice as many Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip in October as the total number of Palestinian children killed in the occupied West Bank and Gaza combined since 1967.

In nearly two years of the Russia-Ukraine war, 510 children were killed, which represents a little less than one child per day.

Last week, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned that limited access to clean water and sanitation amid Israel’s relentless bombardment posed a grave risk to children in Gaza.

Displaced children in southern Gaza do not have enough water to meet their basic survival needs, the UN Children Agency’s Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

“Without safe water, many more children will die from deprivation and disease in the coming days,” Russel said.

In the southern city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of people – half of them estimated to be children – have fled since the beginning of December, water and sanitation situation systems are “in an extremely critical state”, Russel added.

The water shortages have already contributed to 20 times the monthly average of cases of diarrhoea among children under the age of five, she said.

More than half a million people in Gaza – a quarter of the population – are starving, according to a report from the United Nations and other agencies released on Thursday.

Israel launched the brutal war in the wake of the Hamas attack that left some 1,139 people dead. The Palestinian resistance group also took some 240 people captive. Israel has pledged to continue its military offensive until what it calls the destruction of Hamas and the release of all the captives.

But its military tactics have been criticised for the widespread bombardment that has caused unprecedented destruction and loss of lives. Human rights organisations and UN agencies have spoken against Israel’s collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

Thirteen year-old amputee Layan al-Baz receives treatment at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza on October 31, 2023. Layan was wounded a week earlier in an Israeli attack on Al-Qarara district of Khan Younis. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A Palestinian boy reacts at the damages at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, following an Israeli attack, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, November 2, 2023. [Fadi Whadi/Reuters]
Palestinian children run as they flee from Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
A Palestinian child cries next to his mother after they were rushed to Nasser hospital, following an Israeli strike in Khan Younis on November 13, 2023. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Internally displaced Palestinian children, who fled from the Israeli bombardment of the northern Gaza and are now living in makeshift shelters, light a fire to boil a kettle after rainstorms in Khan Younis on November 15, 2023. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A Palestinian medic cares for premature babies at the Emirates Hospital after they were evacuated from the al-Shifa Hospital - the largest medical facility in Gaza that was attacked by Israel. All 31 premature babies at al-Shifa Hospital were evacuated on November 19 from the facility which the WHO at the time described as a "death zone". Israel has attacked hospitals and medical personnel paralysing the health situation. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Egyptian medics stand by with incubators to receive premature Palestinian babies evacuated from Gaza on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip on November 20, 2023. Twenty-nine premature babies were evacuated from war-torn Gaza to Egypt on November 20, as Israel launched a deadly attack on hospitals. Most hospitals are now dysfunctional in Gaza [AFP]
Injured Palestinians evacuated from the Indonesian Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip receive care at Nasser hospital in the Palestinian territory's southern city of Khan Younis on November 20, 2023. [AFP]
Palestinian children collect food at a donation point provided by a charity group in the southern city of Rafah on December 6, 2023. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
A girl carries containers to fill with water at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 16, 2023. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
The grandmother of Salma and Alma al-Jadba, twin Palestinian baby girls who were born during the war, holds them in a tent where they shelter with their displaced family who fled their house due to Israeli attacks, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 17, 2023. [Fadi Shana/Reuters]
Men dressed as clowns perform for children participating in an activity aimed to support their mental health in Rafah on December 18, 2023. [Said Khatib/AFP]
An injured man bids farewell to the body of his son as they lie in a hospital in the aftermath of the Israeli bombardment in Rafah on December 19, 2023. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
An injured Palestinian girl is taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for medical treatment following Israeli army attack on Nasirat Refugee Camp in Deir el-Balah, Gaza on December 21, 2023. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]