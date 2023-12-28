In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

No safe place for Palestinians in Gaza as Israel widens offensive

Casualties rise as Israeli forces pound central, southern areas of the enclave, including overcrowded refugee camps.

Bodies of deceased Palestinians, including children, are brought to Nasser Hospital as Israeli attacks continue in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
People stand over the shrouded bodies of loved ones killed during an Israeli bombardment at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. [Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu]
Published On 28 Dec 2023

As the Israeli military pounded central and southern Gaza by land, sea and air, Palestinian authorities reported scores of casualties and the United Nations health agency said thousands of people were trying to flee the widening offensive.

Residents in the central Gaza Strip said that with nightfall, Israeli tank shelling intensified on Wednesday east of the already overcrowded Bureij, Maghazi and Nuseirat refugee camps where tanks have been trying to force their way through.

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that additional reinforcements have been sent into the southern part of the Palestinian territory on the outskirts of Khan Younis.

Israeli forces were pressing on with their operations in the northern part of the enclave, leaving hundreds of thousands of fleeing Palestinians with no safe place left to shelter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said its staff had seen thousands of people fleeing heavy strikes in Khan Younis on foot, on donkeys or in cars. Makeshift shelters were being built along the road.

“WHO is extremely concerned this fresh displacement of people will further strain health facilities in the south, which are already struggling to meet the population’s immense needs,” said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the occupied Palestinian territories.

“This forced mass movement of people will also lead to more overcrowding, increased risk of infectious diseases and make it even harder to deliver humanitarian aid.”

Relatives of the Palestinians died in Israeli attacks mourn as bodies of those killed in the attacks were brought to the morgue of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Palestinians mourn over the bodies of their relatives killed in Israeli attacks in Khan Younis. [Belal Khaled/Anadolu]
A Palestinian child cries as relatives of the Palestinians died in Israeli attacks mourn as bodies of those killed in the attacks were brought to the morgue of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
A Palestinian child cries as bodies of those killed in the attacks were brought to the morgue of Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. [Belal Khaled/Anadolu]
Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Nasser Hospital for medical treatment as Israeli attacks continue in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Nasser hospital for treatment as Israeli attacks continue in Khan Younis. [Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu]
Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Nasser Hospital for medical treatment as Israeli attacks continue in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
A Palestinian child injured in an Israeli strike receives treatment at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. [Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu]
Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Nasser Hospital for medical treatment as Israeli attacks continue in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Injured Palestinians, including children, are treated at Nasser hospital as Israeli attacks continue in Khan Younis. [Jehad Alshrafi/ Anadolu]
Palestinians gather their belongings and leave the area after Israeli airstrike hit Al-Maghazi School affiliated with UNRWA at Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza Strip.
A view of some of the destruction after an Israeli air strike hit a UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school in the Maghazi refugee camp. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Palestinians gather their belongings and leave the area after Israeli airstrike hit Al-Maghazi School affiliated with UNRWA at Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza Strip.
Palestinians gather their belongings and flee the area after Israeli air strikes hit the UNRWA school in Maghazi. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
Gazans living in some neighborhoods in Khan Yunis move to the southern city of Rafah after the announcement of Israeli forces on residents leaving some neighborhoods in the southern city of Khan Younis, where Palestinians were displaced from the northern Gaza Strip in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
A stream of people, on foot or riding donkey carts laden with their belongings, leaves Khan Younis and moves towards the southern city of Rafah after Israeli forces ordered them to evacuate. [Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu]
Palestinians flee the Israeli ground offensive in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.
Thousands of Palestinians have been forced to leave their homes in the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps after the Israeli army warned them to immediately vacate the areas. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
A general view shows Palestinian residents start to live in their makeshift tents after leaving their homes in Bureij Refugee Camp in Deir al Balah, central Gaza.
A general view shows Palestinian residents in their makeshift tents after leaving their homes in the Bureij refugee camp in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Palestinians fleeing the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip arrive in Rafah Wednesday.
Expanding Israeli attacks are pushing most of the population into Deir el-Balah and Rafah as well as a tiny rural area by the enclave's southern coastline. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Palestinians fleeing the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip arrive in Rafah Wednesday.
With UN shelters packed to capacity, many displaced Palestinians set up camp on pavements. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]