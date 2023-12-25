Gaza’s Maghazi refugee camp in ruins after deadly Israeli attack

Residents of Gaza’s Maghazi refugee camp have returned to their neighbourhood to find only blocks of concrete lying where their homes had stood.

“These houses are destroyed. Our house was bombed,” Abu Rami Abu al-Ais said on Monday, standing in the debris. “There’s no safe place in the Gaza Strip.”

Late on Sunday, at least three houses in the camp were hit by Israeli air strikes, which killed more than 100 people, according to Al Jazeera correspondents.

Officials in Gaza said seven families were among the casualties.

Israel says it issues evacuation orders and warnings so civilians can get to safety before military attacks, but Zeyad Awad said there was no advisory before the strike.

“What should we do? We are civilians, living peacefully and wanting only safety and security, yet we are suddenly struck by Israeli warplanes without any warning,” he said.

The Israeli military said it was “reviewing the incident”.

The Maghazi refugee camp is one of several in Gaza and was established in 1949, according to the United Nations, to shelter refugees who were forced to flee occupied Palestinian territories during the creation of Israel the year before.

Many who fled Maghazi after Sunday’s strikes were displaced again after already escaping attacks in northern Gaza.