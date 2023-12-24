Central Gaza strip — Israel’s war on Gaza has once again forced thousands of Palestinians to flee as the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders in the central Gaza Strip.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesman, conveyed the directive on Friday through his social media platforms, urging residents of Bureij camp and other central Gaza areas to promptly vacate their homes and relocate to the southern city of Deir el-Balah.

In his message, Adraee stated, “To the residents of Al-Bureij Camp and the neighborhoods of Badr, the Northern Coast, Al-Nuzha, Al-Zahra, Al-Buraq, Al-Rawda, and Al-Safa in the areas south of Wadi Gaza: For your safety, you must move immediately to the shelter in Deir Al-Balah.”

Reports from the region indicated that the Israeli army directly contacted residents in some areas, compelling them to evacuate swiftly, prompting thousands to head to the south.

At the entrances to Bureij, displaced individuals could be seen carrying their belongings, blankets, and essentials on carts pulled by donkeys. Some improvised by placing sleeping mats atop vehicles as they headed towards Deir el-Balah.

Many among the displaced people, already grappling with the consequences of previous evacuations during the 77 days of conflict, believe that these latest orders further intensify the humanitarian crisis, especially considering that many have experienced displacement multiple times, particularly from the northern regions.

Deir el-Balah, like other southern areas, faces continuing bombardment from Israeli artillery and warplanes. Additionally, it contends with severe overcrowding as hundreds of thousands have sought refuge there from eastern regions close to the border, along with residents of Gaza City and the north displaced since the early stages of the Israeli war.

United Nations agencies have persistently warned about the dire conditions for civilians in the impoverished and densely populated strip. The Israeli bombings have obliterated entire neighbourhoods, leading to the displacement of 1.9 million Gaza Palestinians, constituting 85 percent of the population, according to the United Nations.

Simultaneously, international relief organisation Oxfam reported on Friday that 90 percent of Gaza’s approximately 2.3 million people strong population, confronts acute hunger, with the risk of famine escalating daily unless a ceasefire is brokered.