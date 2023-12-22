In Pictures

Ethnic minority fighters seize northern town from Myanmar military regime

Nestled in the hills of northern Shan state, Namhsan is the latest town to fall to Ta’ang National Liberation Army.

This photo taken on December 13, 2023 shows a member of ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) standing guard at a hill camp seized from Myanmar's military in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State.
Members of the ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) patrol in Namhsan township in Myanmar's northern Shan state after taking control from Myanmar's military. [AFP]
Pick-up trucks carrying ethnic minority fighters rolled into a town in Myanmar’s northeastern Shan state recently cleared of troops from the military regime, in another victory for forces fighting to restore civilian rule after the February 2021 coup.

The convoy passed the golden spire of a Buddhist pagoda in Namhsan but most eyes were scanning the skies for the fighter jets the military is using to support its embattled ground troops.

The men jumped down from the vehicles and fanned out on foot past locked wooden houses and along deserted streets silenced by days of fighting.

A burst of gunfire revealed a pocket of regime soldiers on the edge of the town and sent the fighters scuttling for cover behind walls.

Nestled in the hills of northern Shan state, Namhsan is the latest town to fall to an alliance of ethnic armed groups and anti-coup fighters since they lanched Operation 1027 in late October. The TNLA is fighting in an allance with the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Arakan Army (AA) and various People’s Defence Forces (PDF), which were set up by civilians who wanted to fight the coup.

The TNLA announced it had captured Namhsan on Saturday, days after China said it had mediated a temporary truce between the Myanmar military and the armed groups.

On the road to Namhsan hours before the TNLA moved in, its spokesman Tar Aik Kyaw said his fighters were “walking the revolutionary path.”

“The main objective is to take down the military dictatorship, which is what Myanmar people always want.”

Nearby, a squad of fighters in camouflage fatigues and peaked caps with badges showing the TNLA emblem set against a blue sky, unloaded crates of mortars for a final check before heading into battle.

Desperate civilians 

For almost three years, the PDFs have been battling around the country to remove the generals.

But the offensive launched by the TNLA and its allies has galvanised the anti-coup movement and presented the generals with their stiffest military challenge in decades, with groups attacking on multiple fronts.

Evidence of fierce fighting was everywhere in Namhsan.

One of the pagoda’s spires had been knocked down, an unexploded rocket lay on the ground and a building was riddled with bullet holes.

Inside, a dark pool of blood stained the floor next to blankets and food wrappers, while in the next room, more blood was smeared on the walls.

Residents who have not already fled live in fear.

“We don’t have anywhere to go. There are caves to hide in but they are a long way from our house,” said Ohmar, 50, who asked to use a pseudonym for security reasons.

“My neighbours left this morning to hide in the caves but on the way, artillery shells started landing all around them and so they came back here,” she said.

One man dug a hole into the side of a hill to make a rudimentary shelter – an action familiar to many across Myanmar after three years of conflict.

“I already sent my family members to other places,” resident Zaw Oo said.

Ohmar, whose house walls were perforated by bullet holes, has also dug a rough shelter that she said could hold up to 20 people.

“But it’s very tight and hot inside. If we don’t cover the whole entrance with sandbags, we are also afraid of artillery shells,” she said.

“I’m so worried for my family.”

This photo taken on December 13, 2023 shows a member of ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) standing guard at a hill camp seized from Myanmar's military in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State.
A member of the TNLA stands guard at a hill camp seized from Myanmar's military in Namhsan. [AFP]
This photo taken on December 12, 2023 shows members of ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) preparing to launch a drone during their attack on Myanmars military camp in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State.
Members of TNLA prepare to launch a drone during their attack on Myanmar's military camp in Namhsan township. The drones used by the group are civilian models modified to carry 'drop bombs' that are released over the target. [AFP]
This photo taken on December 12, 2023 shows a member of ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) controlling a drone during their attack on Myanmars military camp in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State.
The tactic may be simple but it has caused the military enough trouble for it to put out a statement condemning the TNLA, MNDAA and AA for using 'thousands' of drop bombs and accusing the groups of receiving 'foreign' help. [AFP]
This photo taken on December 12, 2023 shows members of ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) sitting at a checkpoint amid clashes with Myanmar's military in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State.
TNLA spokesman Tar Aik Kyaw said his group was 'not under the control' of any group or country. 'We have launched attacks against the military to protect the lives of civilians, to prevent the military's air strikes and attacks on the TNLA,' he said. [AFP]
This photo taken on December 12, 2023 shows members of ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) walking through a building at a hill camp seized from Myanmar's military in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State.
'Our areas are near China's border region and we have some discussions [with them]. But we don't discuss military issues, we have discussed stabilisation of the border and participation in suppressing online scams,' Kyaw said. [AFP]
This photo taken on December 12, 2023 shows members of ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) standing guard in a temple area of a hill camp seized from Myanmar's military in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State.
Beijing has been angered by a mushrooming of online scam operations in Myanmar's unstable borderlands staffed by Chinese and other citizens who are swindling other people of their money. [AFP]
This photo taken on December 13, 2023 shows members of ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) preparing their weapons amid clashes with Myanmar's military in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State.
The alliance says one of the goals of its offensive is to eradicate the scam operations - in what analysts say is probably a nod to China which maintains ties with some of Myanmar's myriad ethnic minority armed groups. [AFP]
This photo taken on December 12, 2023 shows residents looking out from their home along a quiet street in Namhsan Township amid clashes between ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar's military in northern Shan State.
Residents look out from their home along a quiet street in Namhsan township amid clashes between the TNLA and Myanmar's military. [AFP]
This photo taken on December 14, 2023 shows a man digging a bomb shelter near his house amid clashes between the ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar's military in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State.
A man digs a bomb shelter near his house amid clashes between the TNLA and Myanmar's military in Namhsan. [AFP]
This photo taken on December 13, 2023 shows local residents leaving their homes during clashes between the ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar's military in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State.
More than 600,000 people are estimated to have been displaced and 378 civilians killed since the alliance launched its offensive on October 27, according to the United Nations. [AFP]
This photo taken on December 14, 2023 shows a girl playing in a bomb shelter near her home amid clashes between the ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar's military in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State.
Last week, Beijing announced it had mediated a temporary ceasefire between the military government and ethnic minority armed groups, but it is not clear how far this is holding on the ground. [AFP]
This photo taken on December 13, 2023 shows a general view of Namhsan Township during clashes between ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar's military in northern Shan State.
While the alliance offensive has captured some towns, Tar Aik Kyaw urged caution. 'A thirsty person is happy when he sees water,' he said. 'We have noticed how Myanmar people are happy and hopeful for the win over military. But we can't depend on one organisation to defeat the military. All the people have the responsibility to participate,' he said. [AFP]