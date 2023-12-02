In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Photos: More deaths and destruction as Israel targets southern Gaza

Palestinians fear the bombings point to a ground operation in the south that would pin them into a shrinking area.

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in the hospital in Khan Younis.
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment in a hospital in Khan Younis. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Published On 2 Dec 2023

Israel has carried out deadly bombardments in Gaza for a second day after a weeklong truce with Hamas collapsed despite international calls for an extension.

Clouds of grey smoke from the strikes hung on Saturday over Gaza, where the Hamas-run Ministry of Health said nearly 200 people had been killed since the pause in hostilities expired early on Friday.

Residents feared the latest bombings presage an Israeli ground operation in the south of the Palestinian territory that would pin them into a shrinking area and possibly try to push them into Egypt.

The southern part of Gaza, including Khan Younis and Rafah, was pounded by Israeli war planes and artillery on Saturday. Thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering there because of fighting in the north.

Residents said houses had been hit and three mosques destroyed in Khan Younis.

Palestinian witnesses said Israeli tanks had taken up positions near the road between Khan Younis and Deir el-Balah.

“A night of horror,” said Samira, a mother of four. “It was one of the worst nights we spent in Khan Younis in the past six weeks since we arrived here. … We are so afraid they will enter Khan Younis.”

Officials said the overall death toll in Gaza since the October 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 15,200 while more than 40,000 people have been wounded in the Israeli attacks.

People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in an airstrike on December 02, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in an air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in an airstrike on December 02, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
A Palestinian mourns a relative killed in Khan Younis. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrikes arrive at Nasser Medical Hospital on December 02, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Palestinians injured in Israeli air strikes arrive at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrikes arrive at Nasser Medical Hospital on December 02, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
A Palestinian child receives treatment at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
This picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising from buildings after being hit by Israeli strikes, after battles resumed between Israel and Hamas militants.
This picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising from buildings in the enclave. [John MacDougall/AFP]
Palestinians check the damage of houses destroyed in an Israeli strike on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians check the damage of houses destroyed in an Israeli strike on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Palestinians look for salvageable items in the rubble of a building destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians look for salvageable items in the rubble of a building destroyed during an Israeli bombardment in Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinian workers repair a damaged water pipe following an Israeli airstrike on the main road between Rafah and Khan Yunis on the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinian workers repair a damaged water pipe after an Israeli air strike on the main road between Rafah and Khan Younis. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Palestinian citizens inspect the destruction caused by air strikes on their homes on December 02, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Palestinians inspect the destruction caused by air strikes on their homes in Khan Younis. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
A Palestinian holds a leaflet dropped by Israeli forces, urging residents to leave Al-Qarara, Khuza'a, Bani Suheila and Maan regions of the city in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
A Palestinian holds a leaflet dropped by Israeli forces, urging residents to leave the Al-Qarara, Khuza'a, Bani Suheila and Maan regions of the city of Khan Younis. [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]
Residents of the Qatari-funded Hamad Town residential complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, carry some of their belongings as they flee their homes after an Israeli strike.
Residents of the Qatari-funded Hamad Town residential complex in Khan Younis carry some of their belongings as they flee their homes after an Israeli strike. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]