In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Photos: Dozens killed in air strikes as Israel intensifies assault on Gaza

At least 29 people killed in attacks on a residential area in Rafah in southern Gaza and 13 at refugee camp in north.

A woman is seen among debris of a destroyed building after Israeli attacks in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on December 19
A woman is seen sitting in the debris of a destroyed building after Israeli attacks in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on December 19, 2023. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
Published On 19 Dec 2023

Dozens of people have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the Rafah district in the far south of the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge from Israel’s bombardment in northern Gaza.

At least 29 people were killed in air strikes on residential buildings on Tuesday.

Israel previously ordered Palestinians to evacuate to southern Gaza as it pounded the north in the first weeks of its assault on the besieged territory, but the military has since expanded its offensive to the south, leaving no safe places for civilians.

At least 13 Palestinians were also killed and many others injured in an Israeli air raid on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in the enclave said.

Al Jazeera Arabic’s Anas al-Sharif said the scale of the destruction was “massive”.

“Victims are just lying on the ground. Many have been killed, bodies ripped apart. Even animals aren’t spared,” he said as residents carried the wounded while others placed bodies on donkey carts.

“The scale of the destruction is massive because this area was purposely bombed by Israeli fighter jets. Bodies are everywhere. This is beyond description,” al-Sharif said.

An elderly man called it “a massacre”.

“This is a residential area, and we are all peaceful civilians. Many of us were venturing out to try to find some food,” he said. “Where are those who speak of human rights? Look at all these civilians killed in a residential area.”

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said on Tuesday that  “214 people killed and 300 wounded have arrived at hospitals, and a large number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads.”

A view of buildings destroyed in Israeli attacks in Deir el-Balah. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians search for their belongings among the rubble of their homes destroyed in Israeli attacks, along the coast of Gaza as the attacks continue by air and land in Deir al Balah, Gaza on December 19
Palestinians search for their belongings in the rubble of their homes. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
Injured Palestinians are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for medical treatment following Israeli attacks hit Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on December 19,
Injured Palestinians are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for medical treatment after Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir el-Balah. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
Injured Palestinians are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for medical treatment following Israeli attacks in Deir al Balah
Injured Palestinians wait for treatment at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Relatives of the Palestinians died in Israeli attacks, mourn as they receive the dead bodies from the morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital while the Israeli attacks continue in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on December 19
Palestinians mourn as they receive the bodies of their relatives who died in Israeli attacks from the morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 19
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday
Palestinian emergency workers have little if any equipment to look for survivors in the rubble of buildings after Israeli attacks. Even if survivors are found, they are sent to hospitals with few supplies or medicines. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
A Palestinian woman shows the body of her grandchild, her father after it was killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip outside a morgue in Rafah, Tuesday, Dec. 19
Palestinian women bring the bodies of dead children to an injured relative at a hospital in Rafah. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Palestinians bury their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at a cemetery in Rafah, southern Gaza, Tuesday, Dec. 19
Palestinians bury their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a cemetery in Rafah. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]