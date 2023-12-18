In Pictures

Israeli attacks continue as calls for a ceasefire in Gaza grow

At least 90 people, including women and children, were killed in Israeli attacks on Jabalia refugee camp.

A man carrying a child, injured following Israeli bombardment, arrives to Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israel kept up deadly attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing dozens of people, despite growing international calls for a ceasefire and pleas from desperate relatives to bring home the remaining captives being held in the enclave by Hamas.

At least 90 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 100 injured in Israeli attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The enclave’s Ministry of Health said Sunday’s strikes hit a residential block belonging to the al-Barsh and Alwan families, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Medics in central Gaza’s Deir el-Balah said at least 12 Palestinians had been killed and dozens wounded, while in Rafah in the south, an Israeli air attack on a house killed at least four people.

More than 54 bodies arrived at al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli warplanes targeted the neighbourhoods of Sabra, Sheikh Radwan, and Remal in Gaza City.

Close to 19,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza since October 7, according to the Health Ministry.

The bombardment has left much of Gaza in ruins. The United Nations estimates that 1.9 million Palestinians – or about 85 percent of the population – have been displaced by the war, and warns of a “breakdown of civil order”.

“I would not be surprised if people start dying of hunger, or a combination of hunger, disease, weak immunity,” said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

The Israeli government has come under growing pressure, including from its top ally the United States, but also from families of captives, to either slow, suspend or end the military campaign.

Palestinians perform funeral prayer at Nasser Hospital after their relatives lost their lives in Israeli attacks in Rafah, Gaza on December 17
A general view of the destroyed buildings following Israeli attacks hit Jabalia Camp in Jabalia, Gaza.
Civil defense teams carry out search and rescue operations under debris of destroyed buildings after Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza.
Civil defense teams and local residents conduct a search and rescue operation in the rubble of the destroyed buildings following Israeli attacks hit Jabalia Camp in Jabalia, Gaza.
Civil defense teams carry out search and rescue operations under debris of destroyed buildings after Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza on December 17
Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Nasser Hospital to receive medical treatment following Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Nasser Hospital to receive medical treatment following Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
A United Nations worker wounded in Israeli airstrikes on a U.N.-run school arrives at the Nasser hospital in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
A child who was injured following Israeli bombardment grimaces as he receives medical care at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis.
A man inspects the damage in a room following Israeli bombardment at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians evacuate a wounded boy following Israeli strikes on the maternity ward at Nasser Hospital in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
