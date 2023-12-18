In Pictures

Hundreds evacuated as floodwaters hit northeastern Australia

Residents took shelter on rooftops, as intense precipitation created ‘once-in-a-century’ flooding around the state.

A resident inspects floodwater at Stratford in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December
A resident stands on the edge of a flooded roadway at Stratford, a suburb of Cairns, Australia, on Monday [Nuno Avendano/EPA]
Published On 18 Dec 2023

More than 300 people were rescued in the Australian state of Queensland overnight, as military helicopters assisted areas cut off by flooding, officials said on Monday.

Heavy precipitation in the northeast part of the country has led to rising waters around Cairns, a popular tourist destination that serves as a gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

The city has been almost completely cut off by floodwaters, and local officials fear its 160,000 residents will soon lose access to clean drinking water.

Cairns received about 600mm (23.6 inches) of rain over 40 hours from Saturday through early Monday morning, more than three times the December average.

All flights into and out of Cairns Airport were cancelled or postponed on Monday. Some planes were even partially submerged by the flooding.

In addition, more than 14,000 properties across the region are without power, according to authorities.

But the threat from the extreme weather extended well beyond Cairns. In Wujal Wujal, a rural community in the Cape York region, nine people, including a seven-year-old boy, sought shelter overnight on the roof of a hospital, as floodwaters mounted around them.

They were only able to escape on Monday morning. Authorities in the area have weighed an aerial evacuation of Wujal Wujal, but the continued rainfall has stymied efforts.

The flooding follows heavy rains and strong winds brought on by former Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which made landfall in Australia last week.

Queensland state Premier Steven Miles said the scale of the storm was unprecedented. “We see a lot of natural disasters, and this is just about the worst I can remember.”

Submerged vehicles can be seen in floodwaters in the suburb of Aeroglen in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18
Submerged vehicles can be seen in floodwaters in the suburb of Aeroglen in Cairns. [Nuno Avendano/EPA]
A aerial view of floodwater at Lake Placid in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December
Floodwaters also rose at Lake Placid, a rainforest area in the suburbs of Cairns. [Nuno Avendano/EPA]
People attempt to rescue a vehicle bogged in mud from the receding floodwaters in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December
People attempt to rescue a vehicle stuck in the mud and flooding after record rainfall struck Queensland. [Nuno Avendano/EPA]
The home of local resident Lindsay is devastated and covered in mud after floods swept through the area in the suburb of Holloways Beach in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December
A home in the suburb of Holloways Beach in Cairns has been wrecked with mud after floods swept through the area. [Joshua Prieto/EPA]
Personnel conduct search and rescue operations in the flooded area in Queensland, Australia on December 18
Personnel conduct search-and-rescue operations in flooded areas of Queensland. [QFES/Anadolu Agency]
An aerial view shows flooding caused by heavy rains, in Cairns, Queensland, Australia December 18
Officials have said the intense rainfall created 'once-in-a-century' conditions, with Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson dubbing it a 'one-in-100-year flood event'. [Brent Paterson/Reuters]
Stranded residents stand on a road, a large section of which has washed away, in the suburb of Holloways Beach in Cairns, Australia, Monday, Dec. 18
Stranded residents stand on a road, a large section of which has washed away, in the Cairns suburb of Holloways Beach. [Joshua Prieto/AAP Image via AP Photo]
This handout taken and released on December 18, 2023 courtesy of Jonty Fratus shows a crocodile in floodwaters in the Northern Queensland town of Ingham
Crocodiles have been spotted swimming in floodwaters in several rural areas, including Wujal Wujal and Ingham. [Courtesy of Jonty Fratus/AFP]
This handout taken and released on December 18, 2023 courtesy of Jonty Fratus shows a crocodile being wrangled from floodwaters in the Northern Queensland town of Ingham
A crocodile is wrangled from floodwaters in the northern Queensland town of Ingham. [Courtesy of Jonty Fratus/AFP]
In this photo provided by the Australian Defense Department, Royal Australian Navy personnel work with civilian emergency services to evacuate members of the public from Holloways Beach in Cairns, Australia, Monday, Dec. 18
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Department, Royal Australian Navy personnel work with civilian emergency services to evacuate people from Holloways Beach. [Australian Defence Department/AP Photo]
Residents are evacuated at Machan Beach in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December
Residents evacuate from Machans Beach in Cairns, one of the areas struck by extreme precipitation. [Nuno Avendano/EPA]
Volunteers process donations brought in by residents to assist flood victims at the Cairns Cruising Yacht Squadron evacuation centre in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December
Volunteers process donations to assist flood victims at the Cairns Cruising Yacht Squadron evacuation centre in Cairns. [Nuno Avendano/EPA]