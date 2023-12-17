Israeli forces killed at least five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank’s Tulkarem on Sunday morning, taking the toll in Israeli raids, including drone strikes, in the occupied territories to seven in the last 24 hours.

Two of the victims were killed in drone strikes while several others were injured in the large-scale military offensive in Tulkarem, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, quoting the local media and medical sources.

Wafa reported that Israeli forces prevented ambulances from reaching the camp and arrested one paramedic.

The news agency identified the victims as Jihad Aarneh, 25, Mahmoud Samer Jaber, 22, Ghayth Yasser Shahada, 25, Waleed Asaad Zahra, 22, and Asaad Asad Zahra, 33.