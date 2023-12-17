In Pictures

Nur Shams refugee camp in West Bank reels from deadly Israeli raids

Israel raids refugee camp in the occupied West Bank’s Tulkarem, killing at least five Palestinians.

Destruction at the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem, West Bank following an Israeli raid, on Sunday. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu]
Published On 17 Dec 2023

Israeli forces killed at least five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank’s Tulkarem on Sunday morning, taking the toll in Israeli raids, including drone strikes, in the occupied territories to seven in the last 24 hours.

Two of the victims were killed in drone strikes while several others were injured in the large-scale military offensive in Tulkarem, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, quoting the local media and medical sources.

Wafa reported that Israeli forces prevented ambulances from reaching the camp and arrested one paramedic.

The news agency identified the victims as Jihad Aarneh, 25, Mahmoud Samer Jaber, 22, Ghayth Yasser Shahada, 25, Waleed Asaad Zahra, 22, and Asaad Asad Zahra, 33.

Smoke billows during an Israeli military raid at the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees near the northern city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank on December 17
Smoke billows during an Israeli military raid at the Nur Shams refugee camp. [Zain Jaafar/AFP]
People gain access to a building in the Nur Shams refugee camp after an Israeli raid. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu]
People put off a fire in the Nur Shams refugee camp. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu]
Five Palestinians were killed during the aid, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and the Ministry of Health. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu]
Palestinians sit by a relative killed during an Israeli military raid on Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank on Sunday, Dec. 17
Palestinians sit by a relative killed during an Israeli military raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
A boy looks at a blood stain at the reported site where Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees near the northern city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank on December 17
A boy looks at a blood stain at the reported site where Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the Nur Shams camp. [Zain Jaafar/AFP]
Palestinian militants killed during Israeli military raid on Nur Shams refugee camp lie in a morgue in Tulkarem, West Bank, on Sunday
Palestinians killed during Israeli military raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp lie in a morgue in Tulkarem. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Israeli military vehicles drive down a road as they retreat following a raid at the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees near the northern city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank on December 17
Israeli military vehicles drive down a road as they retreat following a raid at the Nur Shams camp. [Zain Jaafar/AFP]