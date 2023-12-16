In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Al Jazeera journalist Abudaqa killed in Israel attack on Gaza laid to rest

Family members and colleagues mourned and paid their respects to the cameraman killed in an Israeli drone attack.

al jazeera camerman funeral
Relatives and colleagues of Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abudaqa, who was killed in an Israeli drone attack while reporting at Farhana school in Khan Younis, attend his funeral in southern Gaza on Saturday [Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency]
Published On 16 Dec 2023

Al Jazeera journalist Samer Abudaqa, 45, has been laid to rest in southern Gaza, with dozens of mourners, including journalists, paying their respects to the cameraman killed in an Israeli drone attack.

The funeral was held on Saturday in the city of Khan Younis. Abudaqa’s family, friends and colleagues bid a tearful farewell as his body was lowered into the ground.

Abudaqa, a cameraman for Al Jazeera Arabic in Gaza, was hit while reporting at Farhana school in Khan Younis. His colleague, Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent Wael Dahdouh, who lost his wife, son, daughter and grandson in a previous Israeli bombing, was wounded.

Journalists in Gaza are carrying a “human and noble message” for the world amid the continuing war and will continue to work despite Israeli attacks, Dahdouh said in his eulogy.

“We will continue to do our duty with professionalism and transparency,” he said, as mourners around him wept.

Mourners including Al Jazeera correspondent Wail al-Dahduh (2nd L) attend the funeral ceremony of Al Jazeera cameraman Samir Abu Dhaka, who died in the Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on December 16
Samer Abudaqa was wounded in a drone attack on Friday while on the job and was prevented from receiving first aid by Israeli forces. [Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency]
Relatives of the Al Jazeera cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike, mourn his death, during his funeral in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Saturday, Dec. 16
Dozens of mourners, including journalists, paid their respects to the cameraman during his funeral in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Relatives of the Al Jazeera cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa, who was killed by anIsraeli airstrike, mourn over his body, during his funeral in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Saturday, Dec. 16
The Al Jazeera Media Network condemned the attack and said in a statement that it 'holds Israel accountable for systematically targeting and killing Al Jazeera journalists and their families'. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
People attend the funeral ceremony of Al Jazeera cameraman Samir Abu Dhaka, who died in the Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on December 16
People carry the body of cameraman Samer Abudaqa, during his funeral ceremony. [Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency]
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqa, who was killed during Israeli bombardment, in Khan Yunis on the southern Gaza Strip on December 16, 2023, amid the continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. - An Israeli attack killed an Al Jazeera journalist and wounded his colleague in the Gaza Strip on December 15
Relatives mourn during the funeral. The journalist, born in 1978, was the father of three boys and a girl and was a resident of the town of Abasan al-Kabira near Khan Younis. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
People attend the funeral ceremony of Al Jazeera cameraman Samir Abu Dhaka, who died in the Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on December 16
Abudaqa’s family, friends and colleagues bid a tearful farewell as his body was lowered into the ground. [Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency]
People attend the funeral ceremony of Al Jazeera cameraman Samir Abu Dhaka, who died in the Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on December 16
Abudaqa is the 13th Al Jazeera journalist killed on duty since the launch of the network in 1996. [Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency]
People attend the funeral ceremony of Al Jazeera cameraman Samir Abu Dhaka, who died in the Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on December 16, 2023. Samir Abu Dhaka was wounded during the attacks and was prevented from receiving first aid by Israeli forces
Colleagues remember Abudaqa as an exemplary journalist and a caring man, who was beloved by those who worked alongside him. [Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency]
Samer Abudaqa
Samer Abudaqa joined Al Jazeera in 2004 working as a cameraman and editor. [Screengrab/Al Jazeera]