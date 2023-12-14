Photos: South Korea island is a field of dreams for young baseball hopefuls

In Pictures

Dozens of teenagers have left the bright lights of big cities to join a specialised sports academy on Deokjeok.

Locals watch An Seung-han, 17; An Seung-young, 16; and Bang Jun-young, members of the Deokjeok High School baseball team as they take part in a practice session on Deokjeok Island in South Korea. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
Dreaming of making it big in baseball, teenage brothers An Seung-han and An Seung-young travelled hundreds of kilometres away from home to remote Deokjeok Island, where the sport and their team are now the closest thing they have to a family.

The boys are among a few dozen teenagers who have left the bright lights of some of South Korea’s biggest cities to join a specialised sports academy set up by Kim Hak-yong, former manager of the elite Dongguk University team, which has produced scores of players in the national KBO major league.

“If I work hard here, I can be a main player, so I’m working even harder. If I keep doing well, I can also become a professional baseball player,” 16-year-old Seung-young, the younger brother, said during a training session.

In addition to helping the boys achieve their dreams, the sports academy has breathed life into Deokjeok, which was struggling to retain and attract youngsters like many other rural areas in the world’s most rapidly ageing society.

The island has a population of 1,800, the majority of them elderly. Last year, it was on the brink of losing its last school under a nationwide school board guideline that stipulates closures if the number of students falls below 60.

That has now changed, thanks to Kim and his friend Chang Kwang-ho, manager of the Deokjeok High School baseball team.

“The players who come here come with an amazing mindset. You don’t come here unless you’re willing to give up everything,” Chang said.

Although the island is less than two hours away by ferry from the city of Incheon, it remains quite isolated from the mainland and is much less developed.

The multipurpose sports field is used for the Deokjeok High School baseball team's practices. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
Jang Sung-jin, pitching coach of the Deokjeok High School baseball team, gives feedback to An Seung-han during practice. [Kim Hong-Ji/ Reuters]
For players like An Seung-han, being in such a remote place means there is little else to do but study and train. "All we have is the field and the ball and baseball, ... so it can get pretty boring, but I think it helps us focus on our goal," says the starting pitcher, who is a year away from graduation. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
Kim and Chang set up their baseball academy in 2022 with 28 students, offering regular classes and specialised training. Thirteen more have joined in 2023, and the school team has already made it to the round of 16 in the prestigious Golden Lion tournament. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
"These players want to play in the professional league, and that's what we're trying to get them to do," says Chang, a former KBO catcher and coach. "We're hoping to send a couple of players to professional teams next year." [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
Part of the team's success can be attributed to the relatively generous funding they receive from grants to the island that compensate for the dredging of sand off its shores, which is crucial to construction projects in Seoul, Chang says. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
Some residents, however, begrudge this money going to outsiders. Others welcome the influx of fresh faces. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
"We're happy to have students here. It's so much better to have more and more students coming because we are worried that the number of young people keeps decreasing," 82-year-old resident Kim In-soon says. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
Deokjeok is the largest of the Ongjin islands, and its population has shrunk from more than 12,000 residents in the 1950s to 1,800 today. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
Members of the Deokjeok High School baseball team leave after a workout as locals attend a calligraphy class. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
Choi Gwon-yul, a member of the Deokjeok High School baseball team, warms up before their second game of the 51st Bonghwang High School Baseball Tournament in Seoul, South Korea. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]