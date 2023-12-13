In Pictures

‘We are the living dead’: Drought-hit Tunisian villages battle isolation

Tunisian dams are filled at just 22 percent capacity and some 20 dams have already gone out of service.

Tunisian women fill their plastic jerry cans with water from a river in the remote village of Ouled Omar, 180km (110 miles) southwest of the capital, Tunis.
Tunisian women fill their plastic jerry cans with water from a river in the remote village of Ouled Omar, 180km (110 miles) southwest of the capital, Tunis. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Published On 13 Dec 2023

Tunisian villager Ounissa Mazhoud ties two empty jerry cans to a donkey and cautiously descends a stony hill towards the last local source of water.

The North African country, in its fourth year of drought, is grappling with its worst water scarcity in years.

Mazhoud – like other women in the remote village of Ouled Omar, 180km (110 miles) southwest of the capital, Tunis – wakes up every morning with one thing on her mind: finding water.

“We are the living dead … forgotten by everyone,” said Mazhoud, 57, whose region was once one of Tunisia’s most fertile, known for its wheat fields and Aleppo pines.

“We have no roads, no water, no aid, no decent housing, and we own nothing,” she said, adding that the closest source of water is a river about an hour’s arduous walk away.

Providing water for their families, she said, means that “our backs, heads and knees hurt, because we labour from dawn to dusk”.

Some villagers have felt pushed to move to urban areas or abroad.

Ounissa’s cousin, Djamila Mazhoud, 60, said her son and two daughters had all left in search of better lives.

“We educated our children so that when we grow old, they take care of us, but they couldn’t,” she said.

“People are either unemployed or eaten by the fish in the sea,” she added, using a common phrase for migrants who attempt the dangerous sea voyages for Europe.

Entire families have already left the village, said Djamila.

“Their houses remain empty,” she said, explaining that elderly people feel they have no choice but to follow their sons and daughters.

“Can an 80-year-old go to the river to get water?”

A general view of the remote Tunisian village of Ouled Omar, 180 kilometres southwest of the capital Tunis. The World Bank predicts that by 2030, the Middle East and North Africa region will fall below the 'absolute water scarcity' threshold of 500 cubic metres yearly per person.
The World Bank predicts that by 2030, the Middle East and North Africa region will fall below the 'absolute water scarcity' threshold of 500 cubic metres yearly per person. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Automatic sprinklers irrigate a field with water from the Siliana wastewater treatment plant in northern Tunisia.
Tunisia, already the 33rd most water-stressed country according to the World Resources Institute, has dropped to 450 cubic metres per inhabitant. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
An aerification basin at the Siliana wastewater treatment plant in northern Tunisia. Tunisian dams - the primary source for drinking water and irrigating crops - are filled at just 22 percent capacity, despite brief showers recently, according to official figures. Some 20 dams have already gone out of service, mostly in the most arid south.
Tunisian dams - the primary source for drinking water and irrigating crops - are filled at just 22 percent capacity, despite brief showers recently, according to official figures. Some 20 dams have already gone out of service, mostly in the most arid south. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
A Tunisian farmer transports water she filled up from a river on the back of a donkey in the remote village of Ouled Omar, 180 kilometres southwest of the capital Tunis.
Last spring, Tunisian authorities introduced water rationing to limit household use even in big cities. But in remote villages, where water scarcity affects crucial farming and livestock, the issue takes on even greater weight. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
A cow drinks water in a field in the remote village of Ouled Omar, 180 kilometres southwest of the Tunisian capital. Ounissa Mazhoud's 65-year-old husband, Mahmoud Mazhoud, said their village has become unable to support livestock, forcing him to sell half of his herd of cows so he could afford to keep the rest alive.
Ounissa Mazhoud's 65-year-old husband, Mahmoud Mazhoud, said their village has become unable to support livestock, forcing him to sell half of his herd of cows so he could afford to keep the rest alive. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
A Tunisian farmer brings water in a plastic jerry can in the remote Tunisian village of Ouled Omar, 180 kilometres southwest of the capital Tunis.
The remote village of Ouled Omar is home to 22 families who share the only remaining spring. They say it yields about 10 litres (2.6 gallons) of water per day in total, but that it is undrinkable. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Farmers bring water by tanks for their livestock in the remote village of Ouled Omar, 180 kilometres southwest of the Tunisian capital.
Ramzi Sebtaoui, a stockbreeder in his 30s, brings water to his family every day by driving to the closest source, some 20km (12 miles) away in the city of Maktar. 'Two or three years ago, the situation was much better, with many natural sources of water that we could use for livestock,' he said. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
The Siliana dam lake in northern Tunisia. Last week, Ouled Omar residents travelled almost 50km (30 miles) to the city of Siliana to protest outside governorate offices, demanding a paved road and access to clean water.
Last week, Ouled Omar residents travelled almost 50km (30 miles) to the city of Siliana to protest outside governorate offices, demanding a paved road and access to clean water. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
A Tunisian farmer transports water she filled up from a river on the back of a donkey in the remote Tunisian village of Ouled Omar, 180 kilometres southwest of the capital Tunis.
'They [Ouled Omar residents] don't have a source of drinking water, not even taps,' said Houda Mazhoud, a researcher who has been advocating for the village's access to clean water for years. 'As a result, they use a natural source. But with climate change, it's starting to disappear.' [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
A Tunisian farmer transports water she filled up from a river on the back of a donkey in the remote village of Ouled Omar, 180 kilometres southwest of the capital Tunis.
The only road that leads to the village is decrepit and hasn't been paved in decades, and residents say this only deepens their sense of isolation. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
A Tunisian woman prepares water for her laundry in the remote village of Ouled Omar, 180 kilometres southwest of the capital Tunis. About 300,000 of Tunisia's 12 million people have no drinking water in their homes, according to the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights.
About 300,000 of Tunisia's 12 million people have no drinking water in their homes, according to the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]