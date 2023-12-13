In Pictures

Israel-Palestine conflict

Harsh weather adds to hardships for Palestinians displaced by war

Strong winds, torrential rain, and flooding have further complicated the lives of displaced people.

A Palestinian man drains water from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
Palestinians sheltering in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and its surroundings in Deir el-Balah are struggling with strong winds, heavy rain and floods. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]
Published On 13 Dec 2023

Worsening weather conditions and intensifying Israeli attacks are exacerbating the already difficult living conditions of thousands of displaced Palestinians crowded into shelters in southern Gaza in a bid to escape the war.

Strong winds, torrential rain, and flooding are hitting displaced people living in tents, adding to concerns about the spread of disease in overcrowded shelters lacking proper sewage facilities.

The Palestinian territory’s Ministry of Health reports that infectious diseases are spreading. More than 360,000 cases of infection have been found among the 1.9 million people displaced by Israel’s military onslaught.

In its latest situation report on conditions in Gaza, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported cases of meningitis, chickenpox, jaundice, and upper respiratory tract infections.

The UN also reports that just 11 out of 36 hospitals in the enclave are functioning and able to admit new patients, although services are limited.

The Health Ministry has reported that patient occupancy rates are now reaching 206 percent in inpatient departments and 250 percent in intensive care units.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on December 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian truce agreed with Hamas.

At least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,150 and taking 240 captives back to Gaza.

Palestinians sit inside a tent as they cook amidts the rain at camp for displaced people in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where most civilians have taken refuge.
Palestinians shelter from the rain at a camp for displaced people in Rafah, southern Gaza. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Palestinian children play amidst the rain at camp for displaced people in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where most civilians have taken refuge as battles continue between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The challenging weather conditions, coupled with intense attacks carried out by Israeli forces, are exacerbating the already difficult living conditions. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A Palestinian woman washes clothes along a flooded street at camp for displaced people in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where most civilians have taken refuge as battles continue between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
A woman washes clothes on a flooded street at a camp for displaced people in Rafah. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
People carry body of Palestinian who killed in Israeli attack under heavy rain as Palestinians who took shelter in the Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and its surroundings in Deir Al-Balah city of the Gaza are struggling with the strong winds, heavy rain and floods affecting the region amid Israeli attacks.
People carry the body of a Palestinian killed in Israeli attacks in Deir el-Balah. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
A woman is seen between makeshift tents as Palestinians who took shelter in the Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and its surroundings in Deir Al-Balah city of the Gaza are struggling with the strong winds, heavy rain and floods affecting the region amid Israeli attacks .
Gaza's Health Ministry reports that infectious diseases are spreading. More than 360,000 infections have been diagnosed among the 1.9 million people displaced by Israel’s military onslaught and living in overcrowded camps. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]
Palestinians are riding horse-drawn carriages in Deir El-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on December 12, 2023, following torrential rains, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
People ride horse-drawn carriages in Deir el-Balah as they flee the bombardment. [Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
Palestinians are walking along a flooded street following heavy rains in Deir El-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.
People walk along a flooded street following heavy rains in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza. [Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
A Palestinian girl, trying to protect her sister from getting wet, walks under heavy rain as Palestinians who took shelter in the Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and its surroundings in Deir Al-Balah city of the Gaza are struggling with the strong winds, heavy rain and floods affecting the region amid Israeli attacks.
A Palestinian girl, trying to protect her sister from a soaking, walks under heavy rain in Deir el-Balah. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]