When Skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine, US to kickoff holiday season

A skier dressed as Santa Claus works to regain his balance, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine
A skier dressed as Santa Claus works to regain his balance, at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine. [Robert F Bukaty/AP Photo]
Ho ho ho, away they go – Santa’s helpers took the day off with a few hundred of the jolly ol’ elves hitting the slopes.

With beards and stocking caps flapping, some 300 red-suited Santas were lively and quick at the foggy Sunday River ski resort in western Maine as they took a break from the holiday hustle and bustle on Sunday.

The annual event has been held for more than 20 years, except for once during the pandemic. The skiing Santas participate in full Kringle garb, including, of course, a white beard and red hat.

The event’s rules specifically state the hat must bear a white pompom.

The annual event serves as a festive kickoff to both the holiday season and the skiing season. It raises money for The River Fund Maine, an education charity.

This year’s event raised $8,000, Sunday River representatives said.

“Each year, the kindness of Santa Sunday participants contributes to creating impactful educational opportunities for our local students,” said Sunday River Resort’s Dana Bullen.

Skiers dressed as Santa Claus ski Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine. The annual Santa Sunday event raises money for local charities
With beards and stocking caps flapping, about 300 Santas dressed in red were lively and quick as they took a break from the holiday hustle at the foggy Sunday River ski resort in western Maine. [Robert F Bukaty/AP Photo]
A skier wears a Grinch mask as he joins others dressed as Santa Claus, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the Sunday River Ski resort in Newry, Maine
A skier wears a Grinch mask as he joins others dressed as Santa Claus. [Robert F Bukaty/AP Photo]
A skier dressed as Santa Claus delivers a pole to a youngster who dropped it uphill, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine
A skier dressed as Santa Claus delivers a pole to a youngster who dropped it uphill. [Robert F Bukaty/AP Photo]
Skiers dressed as Santa Claus hit the slopes, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine
Participants in the annual Santa Sunday fundraiser ride a chairlift, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine
Participants in the annual Santa Sunday fundraiser ride a chairlift. [Robert F Bukaty/AP Photo]
A young skier dressed as Santa Claus catches some air, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine
A young skier dressed as Santa Claus catches some air. [Robert F Bukaty/AP Photo]
Skiers dressed as Santa Claus are reflected in another skier's goggles, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine
Skiers dressed as Santa Claus are reflected in another skier's goggles. [Robert F Bukaty/AP Photo]
Skiers participating in the annual Santa Sunday fundraiser ride a chairlift, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine
