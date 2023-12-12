In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli army raids Jenin, kills several Palestinians

Some 270 people have been killed by Israeli fire across the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Israeli soldiers are seen during an army operation, in the Jenin refugee camp
Israeli soldiers during a military raid in Jenin, occupied West Bank. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Published On 12 Dec 2023

At least four young Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone strike on Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

The killings announced on Tuesday by the Palestinian Ministry of Health came as Israeli forces raided the city and its refugee camp, long seen as a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

Such raids have become a daily occurrence across the West Bank since the outbreak of war on October 7 between Israel and Hamas, the group running the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces “continue to storm Jenin camp and ambulance crews are prevented from entering to deal with medical cases without prior coordination,” the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

Palestinians look at a blood stain at the site of the Israeli army operation, in the Jenin refugee camp
Palestinian health officials say an Israeli strike on Jenin killed at least four people. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Israeli security forces search a Palestinian ambulance
Israeli security forces search a Palestinian ambulance at a hospital entrance during the raid in Jenin. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
An emergency worker sits in an ambulance blocked by Israeli military vehicles during a raid, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Jenin,
An emergency worker sits in an ambulance blocked by Israeli military vehicles. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
Israeli soldiers are seen during an army operation, in the Jenin
Some 270 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire and settler attacks in the West Bank since October 7, Palestinian officials say. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Israeli soldiers are seen during an army operation, in the Jenin
Jenin city and its refugee camp have seen repeated Israeli raids, with dozens killed this year including fighters and children. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu]
An Israeli military bulldozer drives on a road during a raid in Jenin
An Israeli military bulldozer drives on a road during the raid in Jenin. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
An Israeli soldier looks on from inside a military vehicle during a raid,
An Israeli soldier looks on from inside a military vehicle during the raid. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]