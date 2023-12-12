Photos: Israel is bombing starving Palestinians in southern Gaza

Israeli tanks and warplanes are carrying out new attacks on starving Palestinians in southern Gaza as aid flows are hampered by the intensity of the attacks, now in their third month.

Hunger is worsening across the besieged enclave, with the United Nations saying half of Gaza’s population is starving.

An elderly Palestinian, Tawfik Abu Breika, said his residential block in Khan Younis was hit without warning by an Israeli air raid on Tuesday that had brought down several buildings and caused casualties.

“The world’s conscience is dead, no humanity or any kind of morals,” said Breika as neighbours sifted through rubble. “This is the third month that we are facing death and destruction … This is ethnic cleansing, complete destruction of the Gaza Strip to displace the whole population.”

Further south in Rafah, which borders Egypt, health officials said 23 people, including seven children, were killed in an Israeli air raid overnight.

Residents said the shelling of Rafah, where the Israeli army this month ordered people to head for their safety, was some of the heaviest in days.

“At night, we can’t sleep because of the bombing and in the morning, we tour the streets looking for food for the children; there is no food,” said Abu Khalil, 40, a father of six.

Gaza Palestinians were battling hunger and thirst to survive, resident Mohammed Obaid said as he inspected debris in Rafah. “There’s no electricity, no fuel, no water, no medicine.”

According to the latest health ministry figures, at least 18,412 people have been killed and 50,100 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.