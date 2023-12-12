In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Photos: Israel is bombing starving Palestinians in southern Gaza

Hunger is worsening across the besieged enclave, with the United Nations saying half of Gaza’s population is starving.

Palestinians inspect a site after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 12
Palestinians inspect a site after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah on Tuesday [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Published On 12 Dec 2023

Israeli tanks and warplanes are carrying out new attacks on starving Palestinians in southern Gaza as aid flows are hampered by the intensity of the attacks, now in their third month.

An elderly Palestinian, Tawfik Abu Breika, said his residential block in Khan Younis was hit without warning by an Israeli air raid on Tuesday that had brought down several buildings and caused casualties.

“The world’s conscience is dead, no humanity or any kind of morals,” said Breika as neighbours sifted through rubble. “This is the third month that we are facing death and destruction … This is ethnic cleansing, complete destruction of the Gaza Strip to displace the whole population.”

Further south in Rafah, which borders Egypt, health officials said 23 people, including seven children, were killed in an Israeli air raid overnight.

Residents said the shelling of Rafah, where the Israeli army this month ordered people to head for their safety, was some of the heaviest in days.

“At night, we can’t sleep because of the bombing and in the morning, we tour the streets looking for food for the children; there is no food,” said Abu Khalil, 40, a father of six.

Gaza Palestinians were battling hunger and thirst to survive, resident Mohammed Obaid said as he inspected debris in Rafah. “There’s no electricity, no fuel, no water, no medicine.”

According to the latest health ministry figures, at least 18,412 people have been killed and 50,100 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

Children react following an Israeli air strike on Palestinian houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 12
Children react following an Israeli air raid on Palestinian houses in Rafah. [Fadi Shana/Reuters]
A Palestinian man inspects the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis
A Palestinian man inspects the damage at the site of Israeli attacks on houses, in Khan Younis. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Palestinian women inspect the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 12
Palestinian women check their home after an Israeli attack in Khan Younis.[Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
People search building rubble for items to salvage following an early morning Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 12
People salvage their belongings following an early morning Israeli attack in Rafah. [Said Khatib/AFP]
A view of the damaged area after Israeli air strikes on December 12, 2023 in Rafah
Israeli warplanes launched an air raid on Rafah, destroying or severely damaging several buildings. Some Palestinians collected usable belongings from the rubble of their ruined houses. [Abed Rahim Khatib /Anadolu Agency]
Residents and civil defense teams conduct a search and rescue operation among the rubbles of demolished buildings after Israeli attacks in Deir Al-Balah
Residents and civil defence teams conduct a search and rescue operation among the rubbles of demolished buildings after Israeli attacks in Deir el-Balah. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian children injured in Israeli attacks are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah
Palestinian children injured in Israeli attacks are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
A Palestinian child wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is brought to a hospital in Rafah
A Palestinian child wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is brought to a hospital in Rafah. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital Rafah
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital Rafah. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Relatives of Palestinians died in Israeli attacks mourn as they take the bodies from Al-Aqsa Martyr's Hospital's morgue for funeral ceremony in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on December 12
Palestinians mourn relatives who died in Israeli attacks as they take the bodies from Al-Aqsa Martyr's Hospital's morgue for funeral ceremony in Deir el-Balah [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]