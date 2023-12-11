Demonstrators rallied across the world to show their solidarity with Palestinians and to protest against the Israeli army’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip on World Human Rights Day.

Protests were held on Sunday in Istanbul, Copenhagen, The Hague, Tunis, Melbourne, Tokyo, Belgrade, Sarajevo, Karachi, Sanaa, Rabat and elsewhere.

Every year on December 10, the international community observes Human Rights Day to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

A large number of people gathered in Istanbul on Sunday to protest against the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Human rights organisations backed the demonstration. Speakers slammed Israel’s military for human rights violations, including the destruction of Gaza’s basic infrastructure, which they said leaves 500,000 people vulnerable due to a lack of water and food.

The rally gathered in Beyazit Square carrying pro-Palestine banners. After marching to the Hagia Sophia Mosque, the Quran was read, followed by prayers.

Thousands also gathered in Western Balkan capitals to show their support for Palestine.

In the Serbian capital Belgrade, Palestinian and Serbian flags were flown at a demonstration in front of the main government building. Banners and placards demanded a “Ceasefire Now” and for Israel to “End the Genocide in Palestine”, while a chant of “Free Palestine” went up.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health spokesperson, about 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and 49,500 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7.

Israel’s relentless bombardment continues, along with ground operations that have forced hundreds of thousands of people from the northern and central areas to the increasingly overcrowded south.