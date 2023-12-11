In Pictures

Palestinians strike, protest in occupied West Bank in support of Gaza

The National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of major Palestinian factions, called the strike.

Palestinians wave their national flag and chant slogans during a rally and general strike in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on December 11, 2023. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Published On 11 Dec 2023

Shops, schools and government offices have been shut across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem as Palestinians stage a general strike in protest against Israel’s relentless bombing of the Gaza Strip.

The bloodiest ever war in Gaza has killed more than 18,000 Palestinians in two months, most of them women and children. Nearly 50,000 have been wounded in what some nations have called a “genocide”.

The National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of major Palestinian factions, called Monday’s general strike by people in the West Bank and supporters across the world.

Many Palestinians shut their businesses, and rallies were held, according to Essam Abu Baker, who coordinates the Palestinian factions in Ramallah.

“Al-Manara Square, often seen as a place for anti-war demonstrations, was filled today [Monday] by one of the largest crowds we have seen in some time,” Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reported from Ramallah.

“There were people of all ages here. Children decorated a canvas with messages of love to Gaza. They drew Palestinian flags,” he said.

Basravi said the strike and protest were aimed at reminding people that the Palestinians in Gaza are connected to those in the West Bank. “Raising their voices is the least they can do. In some cases, it is all they can do,” he said.

“A chant we heard people saying was ‘We will die so Palestine can live.’ There were some pro-Hamas chants. There were chants against [Palestinian Authority] President Mahmoud Abbas, calling him to do more,” he added.

“We have also heard people say things like ‘Put the bullet in the barrel and fire on us. We are not afraid.'”

The shutters of businesses are closed in occupied East Jerusalem as part of the Global Gaza Strike. [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
People of all ages participate in a rally in Ramallah in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza. [Marco Longari/AFP]
People walk past shuttered shops during a general strike in solidarity with Gaza in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. [Zain Jaafar/AFP]
Palestinians carry a list of Palestinian victims of the latest war in Gaza during a rally in Ramallah. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
A girl carries a poster that reads: "A general strike all over the world" during a rally in Ramallah. [Nasser Nasser/AP Photo]
Palestinian shops are closed during a general strike at a commercial centre in Ramallah. The slogan in Arabic says: "A new dawn in the life of the Arab nation." [Nasser Nasser/AP Photo]
Palestinian protesters carry tyres during a rally supporting the people of the Gaza Strip in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
Protesters in Hebron hold signs during a rally supporting the Palestinians in Gaza, where the death toll has risen above 18,200. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
A man rides his donkey past a shuttered shop during a general strike in Hebron. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
Palestinian protesters carry Hamas flags during the rally in Hebron. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
A commercial centre in Hebron is deserted during the general strike. [Hazem Bader/AFP]