Thousands of people in Jordan have participated in a march for the eighth week in a row in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in a protest that coincides with the end of a humanitarian pause and resumption of Israeli attacks.

The march began after the Friday prayer in front of the Grand Husseini Mosque in the centre of the capital, Amman, and proceeded to Palm Square, an Anadolu Agency correspondent reported.

Jordan’s government condemned Friday’s resumption of Israel’s “futile, aggressive” war on Gaza, calling for a “deterrent” international stance against Israel.

Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank gathered in the city of Hebron to protest against the Israeli assault on Gaza.

In Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, tens of thousands of people took part in a march to show solidarity with Palestinians.

More than 175 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds wounded in Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip since the humanitarian pause ended on Friday morning, according to Palestinian authorities.