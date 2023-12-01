In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Thousands march for Palestine as Israel and Hamas resume fighting

Rallies held in Yemen, Jordan and the occupied West Bank as Israel-Hamas war resumes after weeklong truce.

Palestinians raise Hamas flags during a rally in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on December 1, 2023. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
Published On 1 Dec 2023

Thousands of people in Jordan have participated in a march for the eighth week in a row in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in a protest that coincides with the end of a humanitarian pause and resumption of Israeli attacks.

The march began after the Friday prayer in front of the Grand Husseini Mosque in the centre of the capital, Amman, and proceeded to Palm Square, an Anadolu Agency correspondent reported.

Jordan’s government condemned Friday’s resumption of Israel’s “futile, aggressive” war on Gaza, calling for a “deterrent” international stance against Israel.

Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank gathered in the city of Hebron to protest against the Israeli assault on Gaza.

In Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, tens of thousands of people took part in a march to show solidarity with Palestinians.

More than 175 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds wounded in Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip since the humanitarian pause ended on Friday morning, according to Palestinian authorities.

Palestinians raise their national flag as well as flags of the Hamas movement during a rally in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron in support of the Gaza Strip, as battles between Israel and Hamas resumed on December 1, 2023
Palestinians raise their national flag as well as flags of the Hamas movement during a rally in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
People hold placards during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman, Jordan December 1
People protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza in a march in Amman, Jordan. [Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters]
People march towards Al-Nahl Square in solidarity with Palestine called by the Islamic Labor Front Party, the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood (Ikhwan) after Friday prayers in front of Al-Husseini Mosque in Amman, Jordan on December 01
People march from Amman's Grand Husseini Mosque to Al-Nahl Square in solidarity with Palestine in a protest called by the Islamic Labor Front Party, the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood. [Laith Al-Junaidi/Anadolu]
People march towards Al-Nahl Square in solidarity with Palestine called by the Islamic Labor Front Party, the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood (Ikhwan) after Friday prayers in front of Al-Husseini Mosque in Amman, Jordan on December 01
Police were deployed to keep the peace during the march in Amman. [Laith Al-Junaidi/Anadolu]
People stage a demonstration to show solidarity with Palestinians and protest Israel's attacks on Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen on December 01
Protesters fill the streets of Sanaa, Yemen, to show solidarity with Palestinians and protest Israel's attacks on Gaza. [Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu]
A child looks on during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman, Jordan December 1
A child in Amman wears a keffiyeh scarf, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism, during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza. [Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters]
People rally to show support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa
The march in Sanaa was held on the day Israeli bombing of Gaza resumed after a seven-day truce was not renewed. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
People hold up weapons during a rally to show support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen
Some of the protesters in Sanaa carry weapons. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]