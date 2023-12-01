In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Palestinians celebrate release of prisoners from Israeli jails

Bus carrying 30 Palestinian prisoners is welcomed in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Newly released prisoners are carried by supporters holding the flag of militant group Islamic Jihad, during a welcome ceremony following the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
Newly released prisoners are carried by supporters holding Hamas and Islamic Jihad flags, during a welcome ceremony following the release of Palestinians from Israeli jails in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Published On 1 Dec 2023

Israeli authorities released 30 Palestinian prisoners on Friday, hours after Hamas freed additional captives under an agreement to extend their temporary truce in Gaza by an additional day.

The prisoners – including 23 children and seven women – were released hours after eight Israeli captives were freed by Hamas.

A bus carrying the Palestinian prisoners was welcomed in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, where dozens of men, some holding green Hamas flags, greeted them.

Hamas freed two Israeli female captives in a first release on Thursday, followed by six more captives later in the evening, according to Israeli authorities.

Since it came into force on November 24, the truce has resulted in Hamas freeing 110 captives, including 80 Israelis.

The majority of the 30 non-Israeli captives freed were from Thailand, released under a separate agreement.

Israel has freed 240 Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

Israel’s military said it had resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip on Friday minutes after the truce with Hamas expired at 7am (05:00 GMT).

Palestinian hostages released from Israeli jails arrive in Beitunia, West Bank by a bus belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
A crowd surrounds a Red Cross bus carrying Palestinian prisoners in Beitunia, in the occupied West Bank. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu]
A Red Cross bus arrives amid supporters during a welcome ceremony following the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
The 30 prisoners released by Israel included 23 children and seven women. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Palestinian hostages released from Israeli jails arrive in Beitunia, West Bank by a bus belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Palestinian prisoners gesture from the Red Cross bus after their release from Israeli jails. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
A newly released prisoner gestures amid supporters holding phones during a welcome ceremony following the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
A newly released prisoner gestures amid supporters holding phones during a welcome ceremony in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. [Jaafar Ashitiyeh/AFP]
Palestinian hostages released from Israeli jails arrive in Ramallah, West Bank by a bus belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
A Palestinian prisoner is hugged by his mother after his release from an Israeli jail. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
A newly released prisoner (R) hugs a relative during a welcome ceremony following the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
A newly released prisoner (R) hugs a relative during a welcome ceremony. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
A newly released prisoners is carried by supporters during a welcome ceremony following the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
A newly released prisoner is carried by supporters during a welcome ceremony following the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
A Palestinian prisoner reacts after being released amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
A newly released Palestinian prisoner reacts after being welcomed by people in Ramallah. [Ammar Awad/ Reuters]
People react after Palestinian prisoners were released amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah.
People holding green Hamas flags greet the freed Palestinian prisoners. [Ammar Awad/ Reuters]
Palestinian Mohammad Ayyash is carried on shoulders after being released from prison by Israel, in the West Bank town of Ramallah.
Palestinian Mohammad Ayyash's return is celebrated after his release from an Israeli jail. [Nasser Nasser/ AP Photo]
A Palestinian man is carried on shoulders after being released from prison by Israel.
A Palestinian man is surrounded by jubilant crowds after his release from an Israeli jail. [Nasser Nasser/AP Photo]