People across the world have rallied in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, condemning the high rate of civilian casualties in Israeli attacks and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Demonstrations on Wednesday were held across major cities, including New York, Cape Town, Damascus, Rome, Karachi and elsewhere.

Calls for a ceasefire to protect civilians in Gaza have built over a month into the war sparked when Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7.

Israeli attacks continue to pound the already destroyed parts of the Gaza Strip, especially Gaza City and its surrounding densely populated neighbourhood of Shujaiya.

The continuous Israeli attacks on Gaza have led to widespread killings of the civilian population, displacement and a huge humanitarian crisis.