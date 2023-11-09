In Pictures

From NYC to Karachi, protesters rally in support of Gaza amid Israeli war

People across the world call for an immediate ceasefire and urgent humanitarian action for Gaza.

Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags as they march through Brooklyn Bridge during a rally in support of Palestinians in New York City.
Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags as they march along the Brooklyn Bridge during a rally in support of Palestinians in New York City. [Kena Betanchur/AFP]
Published On 9 Nov 2023

People across the world have rallied in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, condemning the high rate of civilian casualties in Israeli attacks and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Demonstrations on Wednesday were held across major cities, including New York, Cape Town, Damascus, Rome, Karachi and elsewhere.

Calls for a ceasefire to protect civilians in Gaza have built over a month into the war sparked when Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7.

Israeli attacks continue to pound the already destroyed parts of the Gaza Strip, especially Gaza City and its surrounding densely populated neighbourhood of Shujaiya.

The continuous Israeli attacks on Gaza have led to widespread killings of the civilian population, displacement and a huge humanitarian crisis.

Activists light candles and lay flowers as they write messages on a mock coffin during a vigil event "Honour of All the Palestinian Martyrs" organised by a group of Jewish, Muslim and Christian students at the University of Cape Town lower Campus in Cape Town.
Activists light candles and lay flowers as they write messages on a mock coffin during an 'Honour of All the Palestinian Martyrs' vigil organised by a group of Jewish, Muslim and Christian students at the University of Cape Town. [Gianluigi Guercia/AFP]
The slogan "Ceasefire Now" is projected on a wall along the Seine river bank at the foot of the Eiffel tower, as part of an initiative by NGO organizations including Amnesty International, Oxfam, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), and others, in Paris.
The slogan 'Ceasefire Now' is projected on a wall along the Seine River bank at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris as part of an initiative by organisations such as Amnesty International, Oxfam, Medecins Sans Frontieres, among others, on the eve of an international humanitarian conference for Gaza's civilian population to be held in the French capital. [Langsdon/AFP]
The Panama-flagged cruise ship "Pacific World", sailed by Japan-based luxury cruise operator and NGO "Peace Boat", is docked at the port of Port Said at the Mediterranean terminus of the Suez Canal in northeastern Egypt.
The Panama-flagged cruise ship Pacific World, operated by Japan-based cruise operator and NGO Peace Boat, is docked at the port of Port Said at the Mediterranean terminus of the Suez Canal in northeastern Egypt. The vessel, which sails the world promoting peace, arrived in Port Said on Wednesday carrying a banner condemning the high rate of civilian casualties in the war in Gaza. [Photo by AFP]
Travellers who were aboard the Panama-flagged cruise ship "Pacific World", sailed by Japan-based luxury cruise operator and NGO "Peace Boat", gather with signs in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as the ship is docked at the port of Port Said at the Mediterranean terminus of the Suez Canal in northeastern Egypt.
Travellers on board the Peace Boat hold signs in solidarity with Palestinians. [Photo by AFP]
An Orthodox Jewish rabbi attends a rally in support of Palestinians outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
An Orthodox Jewish rabbi attends a rally in support of Palestinians outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. [Kena Betanchur/AFP]
Men pray during a rally in support of Palestinians outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
People at the Brooklyn rally pray. [Kena Betanchur/AFP]
A man stands beside Palestinian flags during a rally in support of Palestinians in front of the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh.
A man stands beside Palestinian flags during a rally in front of the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. [Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP]
Students hold dummy bodies of victims during a rally in support of Palestinians, in Karachi.
Students hold dummy bodies of victims during a rally in support of Palestinians in Karachi, Pakistan. [Asif Hassan/AFP]
Visitors look at art works depicting the war in Gaza during an exhibition by Syrian and Palestinian visual artists in solidarity with the Palestinians in Damascus.
Visitors look at artworks depicting the war in Gaza at an exhibition by Syrian and Palestinian visual artists in Damascus, Syria. [Louai Beshara/ AFP]
Palestinians representing civil organisations for women protest outside the UN offices in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Palestinians representing civil organisations for women protest outside the UN offices in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah in support of the people of Gaza. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/ AFP]
A view of encampment of students who have been sit-in on campus for 19 days at any given time and say they plan to do so until the university meets their demands, calling for the university to condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, at White Plaza of Stanford University in Stanford, California, United States.
Students at Stanford University in California have been holding a sit-in for 19 days. They say they plan to do so until the university meets their demands, including a condemnation of Israeli attacks on Gaza. [Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu via Getty Images]
Activists take part during a silent demonstration at the Capitol Building stairs to demand a ceasefire and an urgent humanitarian action for Gaza and the Palestinian people.
Activists take part during a silent demonstration at the Capitol Building stairs to demand a ceasefire and urgent humanitarian action for Gaza. The activists also showed support for Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib after the House passed a resolution to censure her over her comments in response to the Israeli attack on Gaza. [Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images]
People take part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestine, at the Pantheon, calling for the ceasefire, for the release of the hostages and against the Israeli bombing of Gaza in Rome, Italy.
People at the Pantheon in Rome take part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestine, calling for a ceasefire, the release of captives and an end to the Israeli bombing of Gaza. [Stefano Montesi-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images]