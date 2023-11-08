In Pictures

Israel-Palestine conflict

More Israeli attacks, more death and destruction in Gaza

At least 10,328 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since October 7.

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah.
Palestinians in Rafah mourn their loved ones killed in the Israeli bombardment. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Published On 8 Nov 2023

Israel has unleashed another wave of attacks across the Gaza Strip as its war on the besieged enclave entered its second month.

In recent days, air raids have hit United Nations facilities where thousands of displaced people have been sheltering, as well as hospitals, which have been overwhelmed by wounded and running low on power and supplies.

An Israeli attack destroyed several homes early on Tuesday in the southern city of Khan Younis.

“We were sleeping, babies, children, elderly,” said one survivor, Ahmad al-Najjar, who is the general director at the Ministry of Education in Gaza.

At a school in Khan Younis, thousands of displaced were living in classrooms and the playground. One of them, Suhaila al-Najjar, said the last month had been filled with sleepless nights. “What’s to come? How will we live? Bakeries have closed, there’s no gas. What will we eat?” she said.

In Deir el-Balah, rescue workers brought out at least four dead and a number of wounded children from the wreckage of a flattened building, witnesses said.

“My daughter,” screamed a woman as she ran behind them.

Palestinians try to release a man from under the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.
People try to rescue a man from the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli air raid in Khan Younis refugee camp. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Palestinian firefighters extinguish fire caused by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.
Rights groups and top UN officials have described Israel's war on Gaza as a human catastrophe and a moral failing. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.
But despite growing international condemnation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a ceasefire or allowing much-needed fuel into Gaza. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu also said his government plans to maintain a security presence in Gaza long after the war ends. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Palestinians evacuate a wounded youth following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli forces have killed twice as many Palestinian children in Gaza over the past month than the total number of Palestinian children killed in the occupied West Bank and Gaza combined since 1967, according to Defense for Children International-Palestine. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.
With a handful of hospitals continuing to operate amid severe fuel and supply shortages, the International Committee of the Red Cross said a humanitarian aid convoy came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday but managed to complete its delivery. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians look at buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment in the morgue in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip.
Gaza's Interior Ministry said all bakeries in Gaza City and the northern Gaza governorates have stopped operating due to systematic targeting and a lack of fuel and flour. [Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din street in Bureij.
About 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have fled their homes since the war began. Food, medicine, fuel and water are running low, and UN-run schools-turned-shelters are beyond capacity. Many people are sleeping on the streets. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip.
Three Palestinian rights groups have warned that people in Gaza are facing imminent threats of forced displacement and ethnic cleansing. [Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]
A woman holds-up a white T-shirt trying to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din street in Bureij, Tuesday.
A woman holds up a white T-shirt, trying to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din Street in Bureij. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip.
Some 1.5 million Palestinians have been internally displaced across the besieged territory. [Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]