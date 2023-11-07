In Pictures

Jewish New Yorkers occupy Statue of Liberty to demand Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Activists from Jewish Voice for Peace group unfurl banners reading ‘Palestinians should be free’ at the base of New York landmark.

Activists from Jewish Voice for Peace occupy the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. [Stephanie Keith/Getty Images via AFP]
Published On 7 Nov 2023

Hundreds of US Jewish activists have peacefully occupied New York’s Statue of Liberty to demand an end to Israel’s “genocidal bombardment” of civilians in Gaza and a ceasefire.

Dressed in black T-shirts emblazoned with the slogans “Jews demand ceasefire now” or “Not in our name”, the protesters from the Jewish Voice for Peace group on Monday unfurled banners reading “The whole world is watching” and “Palestinians should be free” at the base of New York’s landmark.

It was the latest pro-Palestinian protest to take place in the United States since the start of the war a month ago.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of demonstrators, gathered in Washington, DC to call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and to denounce US policy of support for Israel.

In late October, thousands of people occupied the huge Grand Central station in Manhattan with the same demands.

Separately, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters, including some from US Jewish organisations, shut down the Brooklyn Bridge, leading from Manhattan to the multicultural and fashionable borough across the East River.

Over the past month, the group has staged protests in several high-profile New York City locations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. [Stephanie Keith/Getty Images via AFP]
Protestoers unfurled banners reading 'The whole world is watching' and 'Palestinians should be free' at the base of the landmark. [Stephanie Keith/Getty Images via AFP]
The huge copper statue sits on Liberty Island at the entrance to New York Harbor. [Stephanie Keith/Getty Images via AFP]
Participants from the Institute for Middle East Understanding demanded 'an end to Israel's genocidal bombardment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza'. [Stephanie Keith/Getty Images via AFP]
Protesters also denounced President Joe Biden's military and diplomatic support for Israel. [Stephanie Keith/Getty Images via AFP]
The death toll in Gaza surpassed 10,000 people on Monday, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health. [Stephanie Keith/Getty Images via AFP]
Activists from Jewish Voice for Peace return to the ferry after occupying the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. [Stephanie Keith/Getty Images via AFP]